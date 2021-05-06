Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit StumbleUpon Tumblr

The intention is to begin a collaborative exploration of zero emission fuel also produced without carbon.

LG Chem and KIST have announced that they have entered into a joint development for the purpose of exploring and developing green hydrogen technology.

The intention is to explore a spectrum of different types of carbon neutral breakthrough tech.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set the terms for working together on the new green hydrogen technology and clean energy development. The MoU is primarily focused on the research and development (R&D) of the tech. It also focuses on bringing that tech into relevance for reducing carbon emissions. This includes methods ranging from carbon capture utilization (CCU) and green hydrogen production as renewable energy.

Both institutes will work together for developing the H2 tech to explore the production of the renewable fuel without producing carbon emissions in doing so. The goal is also to ensure the production of safe H2 using compounds and for using thermal/electric energy and raw materials.

Both institutes will be broadening their cooperation into a range of fields for the green hydrogen technology.

For instance, they both plan to cooperate and expand their reach into areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation (DX). The intention is to be able to use AI and DX for the development of core materials and processes for producing clean H2.

“Through this MoU with KIST, which is a leader of breakthrough technologies related to carbon neutrality in Korea, we now have the bridgehead for the early procurement of platform and commercialisation technologies related to CCU and hydrogen energy needing R&D for the long-run,” said LG Chem Executive Vice President Yu Jiyung. “LG Chem will cooperate with KIST to further accelerate ESG management that advances the breakthrough technologies.”

These types of partnerships are becoming increasingly commonplace as companies, institutions, organizations and governments seek to better develop green hydrogen technology for producing renewable energy. H2 is seen as one of the most important types of renewable fuel and energy as the world starts to transition into its decarbonization strategies to meet climate change targets.