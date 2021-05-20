Almost half of homeowners would use a hydrogen boiler or battery

Share this...

New research has found that global consumers are interested in zero-emissions energy solutions.

Nearly half of global consumers would be willing to consider a hydrogen boiler or battery among the energy solutions they use in their homes, said the results of a new study.

The research was conducted by professional services company GHD in the form of a survey.

Through the survey, it found that about half of the consumers living in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom would be willing to consider a hydrogen boiler or battery for their homes.

Hydrogen boilers would use H2 as a fuel instead of natural gas, for use in domestic and water heating.

The survey involved the participation of over 8,000 people from around the world. It was used to examine the changing attitudes and behaviors among consumers that could help to shape the global energy mix. Among the respondents, 87 percent said that everyone had a responsibility to make changes to their own lifestyle habits for the purpose of improving the planet’s sustainability.

This shifting attitude could have the potential to create more demand for hydrogen boiler and battery technology.

GHD researchers indicated that the attitude illustrated in the survey could become a growing demand for green technologies such as H2 in homes. It should be noted that a total of 8,000 participants does not represent a large enough group of people to accurately reflect global attitudes.

The survey’s results indicated that it was younger generations that were more willing to consider H2 technologies. The respondents within the 18- to 25-year-old age group and the 26- to 35-year-old age group were twice as likely to be willing to try a hydrogen boiler than respondents over the age of 55 years.

This indicates that as younger generations continue to mature, the potential market for domestic H2 technology will continue to grow, according to GHD’s assessment of the findings. GHD also indicated that governments might need to develop education programs targeting older groups of people in order to ease the transition to H2 for home and water heating uses.