ZeroAvia adds new hydrogen electric aircraft to its Aviation program

The UK company recently added a 19-seat craft and raised funding for large engine development.

ZeroAvia has announced that it is boosting its hydrogen electric aircraft program with the expansion of its 19-seat zero-emission plane program.

The company will be using two twin-engine 19-seat Dornier 228 aircraft in its expansion.

The first of the hydrogen electric aircraft was provided by Aurigny and is in the United Kingdom. The second was provided by AMC Aviation and is in the United States. Both of the planes were previously used for UK and US regional flight service. This conversion in to H2-powered planes is meant to demonstrate the opportunity H2 technology offers for decarbonizing existing flight routes.

The company’s 19-seat research and development is a component of HyFlyer II, the second project ZeroAvia has led with the backing of the UK Government. With HyFlyer I, the company was successful in demonstrating the potential of a 250k powerplant in a 6-seat aircraft across three test campaigns. These achieved every one of the technical goals identified by the project, including cruise flight powered exclusively by fuel cells. Everything learned throughout the HyFlyer I project will be used in the development of the HyFlyer II’s 600kW powerplant in the 19-seat plane.

Further hydrogen electric aircraft engine development will continue with newly secured funding.

ZeroAvia recently brought in an additional $13 million in funding for its engine development program for a 50+ seat plane. The funding was secured from AP Ventures, already an important investor in breakthrough H2 tech up and down the value chain. Other investors included in this funding included Climate Pledge Fund (Amazon), Summa Equity, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, SYSTEMIQ, Shell Ventures, and Horizon Ventures.

The funding complements the initial investment round of $24 million announced earlier this year, which brings ZeroAvia’s total private investment into its 50+ seat large plane engine development to $37 million.

“We are eager and ready to begin testing our hydrogen-electric powertrain technology on a larger commercial-size aircraft and grateful to our investors and grant funders for their continued support of our vision for sustainable aviation. Various projections indicate that aviation may account for over 25 percent of human-induced climate effects by 2050. We are on the path to helping reverse that trend, first with our successful 6-seater testing and now with the R&D for our 19-seater, and the kick-off of our 50+ seat program. Hydrogen is the only practical solution for true climate-neutral flight, and it will become a commercial reality much sooner than many predict,” said ZeroAvia Founder and CEO Val Miftakhov in a statement about the hydrogen electric aircraft and new funding.