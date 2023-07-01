The automaker is testing equipment for a project to use biogas from Charoen Pokphand Group.

Toyota Motor recently announced that it will be launching a waste to hydrogen project in Thailand starting in November. It plans to work with Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, which will supply biogas for H2 production to help decarbonize the Thai transport sector.

Toyota will be installing equipment that will use CP biogas to produce H2 south of Bangkok.

Through this project, the automaker will be installing waste to hydrogen equipment at its Asia-Pacific headquarters located south of Bangkok in Samut Prakan province. It will use biogas to produce the H2. The biogas will be produced by chicken manure from CP Group operated poultry farms. It will also be sourced from food waste from the cafeteria at the Toyota regional headquarters.

This represents the first time both Thailand and Toyota have launched a pilot project that will use biogas for the production of H2, said a statement from the automaker.

The waste to hydrogen equipment to be used for the project will be provided by Mitsubishi Kakoki.

Japanese engineering company Mitsubishi Kakoki will be providing equipment capable of producing 1,000 liters of H2 every hour. That is an amount that works well with this type of experiment project.

Toyota and Toyota Tsusho, the automaker’s trading arm, will be developing and creating a compression, storage and transportation system for the biogas and H2. The automaker has yet to announce how much it plans to spend on this project.

The strategy is a component of the automaker’s partnership with CP Group, which first started in December 2022. CP operates in a number of different industries, including agriculture, retail and distribution. Both companies examined the production of H2 using biogas in order to use the waste to hydrogen fuel to power CP’s delivery trucks. CP plans to work those vehicles into its fleet in order to help it decarbonize.

Looking forward with H2

Following the test, the plan is to use the equipment to continue the project. That said, neither company has announced a set timeline for how that will work out.

