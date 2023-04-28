India to welcome first-ever green hydrogen fuel cell microgrid

A 25 kW capacity H2 microgrid will be set up in Leh by Deli-based Uneecops Technologies.

The Delhi-based developer of solar and green hydrogen won the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract to set up the green hydrogen fuel cell microgrid at Alchi in the Leh region.

The project will be developed in one of the most challenging terrains.

The green hydrogen fuel cell microgrid will be developed at an altitude of 3,200 meters. It will also reportedly be located in one of the most challenging terrains where power supply is unreliable.

The goal of the project is to demonstrate the viability of green hydrogen fuel cells as a reliable source of energy for areas that are remote and off the grid.

According to Uneecops Technologies, the green H2 project will provide energy to a major hydro-power company’s guest house at the power station located in the area.

Uneecops Technology will operate and maintain the hydrogen fuel cell microgrid.

For the first three years of the project’s life, Uneecops will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the hydrogen fuel cell microgrid project to ensure the operation of the microgrid runs smoothly and without interruption.

“We believe that the project will be a game-changer in the field of sustainable energy solutions and will help us demonstrate the viability of green hydrogen-based fuel cells as a reliable source of energy,” said Anurag Jain, Director at Uneecops Technologies.

“This project is a step towards sustainable regional development and aligns with the country’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy.”

The Leh region is a hotspot for renewable energy projects.

Leh as well as the Ladakh region has been the focus for renewable energy developments in the past few years. In August 2022, Kargil Renewable Energy Development Agency invited bids to supply, install, and commission solar tubular battery banks of varying capacities at locations throughout the Kargil district in Ladakh.

In August 2021, NTPC invited online binds for the installation of a hydrogen fueling station for a pilot project taking pace in Leh and, in November of the same year, the Ladakh administration committed to making 20,000 acres of land available for a 10 GW renewable energy park.

As for the green hydrogen fuel cell microgrid project, it is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

