Hydrogen fuel cells get an efficiency boost with nanoparticle membrane coating

The coating was developed by Celadyne, a startup based in Chicago

Celadyne, a startup company from Chicago, has developed a nanoparticle membrane coating to be applied to the existing membranes of electrolyzers and hydrogen fuel cells in order to improve their efficiency.

The material can also contribute to enhancing durability

According to the company’s CEO and founder Gary Ong, applying this coating can enhance H2 production efficiency with electrolyzers by between 15 percent and 20 percent. That said, it also has the potential to make hydrogen fuel cells more efficient.

According to a recent TechCrunch report, Celadyne recently raised a seed round of $4.5 million, led by Dynamo Ventures and Maniv, as well as EPS ventures. The money will be spent on producing more of the nanoparticle membrane coating to make it possible to conduct further testing for proof of efficiency and durability benefits.

The inspiration for the new coating for membranes in hydrogen fuel cells

When Ong was putting together the early stages of his business plans, he caught wind of challenges from some H2 experts who were in favor of building demand before working on supply, and other experts were in favor of building supply before developing demand. It’s a classic chicken-or-egg debate.

“The truth of the matter is that it’s actually both,” said Ong. “We think that hydrogen needs to happen for industrial decarbonization, and we’re really worried that everyone else is tackling one side of the problem, not the other side.”

Proton-exchange membrane

In both electrolyzers and in hydrogen fuel cells, there’s a chance that H2 can cross the barrier of the proton-exchange membrane (PEM). If that occurs, fuel cell durability is reduced, and it can cause a dangerous situation in electrolyzers.

As the membrane is required to be permeable to H2 in order to function properly, the protons cannot be completely blocked. Instead, researchers are focused on reducing the crossover rate. Typically, this means boosting the membrane’s thickness, except that this reduces efficiency, and durability challenges aren’t overcome in hydrogen fuel cells, leading to issues of increased cost.

Thinner membranes

Celadyne’s new coating makes it possible to achieve the desired result but with thinner membranes both in electrolyzers and hydrogen fuel cells. This is accomplished by coating the membranes with a crystalline metal oxide such as titanium oxide.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.