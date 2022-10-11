Shell and HyAxiom sign agreement to test hydrogen fuel cells on a large shipping vessel

The agreement will launch a project meant to help decarbonize the global maritime shipping sector.

Shell and HyAxiom, KSOE, DNV, and DFCC have signed an agreement to start a project intended to test hydrogen fuel cells on a large shipping vessel.

The maritime shipping industry contributes an estimated 3% to total global greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite the fact that many governments, companies and sectors are aiming to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the maritime industry’s emissions are expected to rise by as much as 130 percent within that same span of time.

Daimler collaboration to test liqui... Please enable JavaScript ➡️PLAY THIS HYDROGEN NEWS ARTICLE

The new project will involve equipping a Shell LNG tanker with a HyAxiom Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) with the intention of demonstrating the capacity for hydrogen fuel cells to cut down the emissions produced by the shipping sector. This is a critical sector to global trade and economies worldwide. As shipping increases, so do economies, making this project an important one to ensure that economic growth can continue alongside decarbonization and efforts to combat the climate crisis.

The vessel powered by the hydrogen fuel cells is expected to launch in 2025.

Upon the vessel’s launch, it will operate for a year, allowing all the agreement participants to collect critical data regarding the integration of SOFC technology into vessels. This will help to guide the way future vessels can use SOFC technology at scale for power.

The agreement is intended to place the spotlight on the potential hydrogen fuel cells offer the decarbonization of a sector of the transportation industry that is considered to be particularly difficult to abate. HyAxiom seeks to show the central role this technology can play in helping other major players in the industry to reach their climate targets.

“Fuel cells are a critical technology to cut carbon emissions and help us combat climate change at scale,” said HyAxiom President and CEO Jeff Hyungrak Chung. “HyAxiom is proud to partner with Shell to demonstrate the viability of solid oxide fuel cells as a low to zero carbon way to power the shipping industry.”

The agreement to test hydrogen fuel cells will begin with feasibility studies which, once completed will have HyAxiom designing and developing the SOFC Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) as well as incorporating the two 300-kilowatt (kW) sub-systems for long-range maritime demonstration. DFCC will be manufacturing, conducting factory tests, and delivering the product. Shell will be chartering the demonstration vessel. KSOE will be helping in system integration and tech deployment. DNV will provide its tech and safety expertise.

Article in a nutshell…

– Shell and HyAxiom have partnered to test hydrogen fuel cells on a large shipping vessel in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime industry.

-Hydrogen fuel cells offer a potential solution to the decarbonization of maritime transportation, which is considered difficult to abate.

– The goal of this agreement is to test hydrogen fuel cells for maritime use

– Feasibility studies will be conducted to determine the feasibility of this project

– Once those studies are complete, HyAxiom will design and develop the SOFC Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

– DFCC will manufacture and conduct factory tests of the APU

– Shell will charter a demonstration vessel for this project

– KSOE will help with system integration and tech deployment

– DNV will provide expertise on safety and technology