Hyster begins test using hydrogen fuel cells to power container handler

The company is trialing the zero-emission technology to help decarbonize its operations.

The Hyster Company has announced that it is trialing a container handler powered by hydrogen fuel cells at Fenix Marine Services in the Port of Los Angeles.

The goal is to test the technology under real-world operating conditions and zero carbon emissions.

The industry standard Hyster H1050-1150XD-CH top pick container handler truck design will be powered by two Nuvera 45-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cells. Nuvera is a wholly owned Hyster-Yale Group subsidiary, the parent company of Hyster. The H2-powered container handler’s development was supported in part by a California Climate Investments grant awarded in 2018 by the California Air Resources Board.

The combination of truck and tech was made to ensure the zero emission benefits that can be expected from a battery electric vehicle, only with enough capacity to ensure that operators will be able to keep the vehicles moving without substantial recharging breaks. This design is meant to avoid the lengthy stops mid-shift for recharging over a long period.

The hydrogen fuel cells provide between 8 and 10 hours of continuous operation.

With this range, the vehicle can run for an entire shift and will require only about 15 minutes to refuel with H2. At the same time, the only emissions the vehicles will produce are water vapor and heat.

The fuel cell functions along with a lithium-ion battery for either directly powering the vehicle or to recharge the battery. The truck is also equipped with a patented Hyster energy recovery system. That technology was made specifically for battery electric container handlers and functions by recovering and storing energy by lowering loads and braking.

“We are excited to participate in this pilot and implement another sustainable solution designed to help meet Clean Air Action Plan 2030 objectives,” said Steve Trombley, Fenix Marine Services CEO in a statement about the hydrogen fuel cells being tested. “Exploring the use of hydrogen as a zero-emission fuel source is important for the entire transportation industry and is a perfect complement to the other alternative energy research and development projects our parent company, CMA CGM Group, is spearheading to protect the planet and reach net-zero carbon by 2050.”

