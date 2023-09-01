Indian coal producing state signs MoU to create hydrogen fuel industry

The Jharkhand government has signed a deal with TGESPL to transition into green energy.

The Indian state of Jharkand, which is the subcontinent’s largest coal producer, has recently signed a hydrogen fuel memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the joint venture company of Tata Motors and Tata Cummins to establish the first H2-powered vehicle engine production plant in Jamshedpur.

This was a confident step forward in the transition away from fossil fuel and into green energy.

Tata Cummins chief financial officer (CFO) Ajay Patil signed the MoU with Jitendra Kumar Singh, the state industries department director. The intention is to create the first hydrogen fuel powered engine production plant in the country.

This will also make Jharkhand the first state in India to become home to a production facility for H2-powered engines. Global automobile sector player Tata Group has also now become the first conglomerate in India to establish a line for green energy-powered commercial heavy vehicle engines, said company officials at the signing of the agreement.

The hydrogen fuel engine plant is expected to be built and operational by March 2024.

The new plant will be operated by the joint venture of the two companies, TCPL Green Energy Solution Private Limited, and will start producing H2 internal combustion Engines (ICE) within its first phase.

“Gradually, we will be rolling out battery electric components, fuel delivery systems and other components in the subsequent phases,” said Tata Motors executive director Girish Wagh.

A massive deal with the state

The state government and the conglomerate jointly announced that the new plant will create a foundation for undoing the impact India has had in contributing to climate change. It is meant to help the country to achieve its 2070 net zero emission commitment.

The completed hydrogen fuel engines manufactured at the plant will be installed into existing diesel-powered commercial vehicles to retrofit them into low-carbon vehicles. The new engines will also include modular sizes of H2 tanks, made from carbon fiber for high strength to carry the gas which will be under high pressure. The companies have stated that the final units will have the same payload capacity as the currently used diesel vehicles.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.