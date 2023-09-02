Why Hydrogen Standards Are Crucial to the Sustainable and Reliable Growth of the Hydrogen Economy

Hydrogen is a clean, abundant, and versatile energy source with the potential to play a major role in decarbonizing the global economy. However, the sustainable and reliable growth of the hydrogen economy hinges on the establishment and adherence to clear and consistent standards. Safety is paramount in handling hydrogen, a flammable gas, necessitating comprehensive requirements for the design, installation, and operation of hydrogen systems.

Standards not only help prevent accidents and injuries but also foster public confidence in new technologies, as they will with hydrogen applications. Interoperability, another crucial aspect, ensures different hydrogen systems and components can work together seamlessly, facilitating the development of a robust and efficient hydrogen infrastructure.

4 Fundamental Reasons Why Hydrogen Standards are Indispensable:

They help to ensure the safety of hydrogen systems.

Hydrogen is a flammable gas, so it is important to have clear and consistent requirements for the design, installation, and operation of hydrogen systems. Standards can help to prevent accidents and injuries. This will help to build public confidence in the hydrogen economy. For example, CGA H-5, Standard for Bulk Hydrogen Supply Systems (an American National Standard), provides guidance to design, build and operate hydrogen storage systems.

Standards help to promote interoperability.

This means that different hydrogen systems and components can work together seamlessly. This is essential for the development of a robust and efficient hydrogen infrastructure. For example CGA G-5 Hydrogen provides guidance on the many parts of hydrogen systems.

Standards can help to reduce costs.

By providing clear and consistent requirements, standards can help the use of common designs and layouts, simplifying permitting, installation and operation of hydrogen systems. This can save businesses time and money, and it can also help to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen technologies.

Standards can help to boost innovation.

By providing a common framework, standards can help to encourage the development of new and improved hydrogen technologies. This can help to make hydrogen more affordable and accessible, and it can also help to create new jobs and economic opportunities.

Standards are essential for the sustainable and reliable growth of the hydrogen economy. They help to ensure safety, promote interoperability, reduce costs, and boost innovation. By building on more than 70 years of hydrogen standards development from The Compressed Gas Association, we can help to accelerate the transition to a clean and sustainable energy future.

