Legislation introduced to develop hydrogen fuel station infrastructure

Bill supporting the expansion of the H2 fueling network have been reintroduced.

The Hydrogen for Trucks Act is one of four bills in a newly introduced legislation package and would support the demonstration of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and the development of an H2 fueling station network.

The bipartisan Hydrogen Infrastructure Initiative bill was reintroduced by 2 Senators earlier this month.

The four-bill Hydrogen Infrastructure Initiative package is in support of the adoption of hydrogen fuel as a clean energy source for powering energy-intensive sectors.

It was reintroduced by Senators Chris Coons (D-Delaware) and John Cornyn (R-Texas). Cosponsors of the bill included Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), Ben Ray Luján (D-New Mexico), John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado), and Martin Heinrich (D-New Mexico).

The proposed legislation is meant to offer targeted support for using H2 for high-value end-use applications. It will also support refueling infrastructure construction, including transportation, storage and delivery. It is meant to provide support in particular to energy-intensive sectors that are challenging to decarbonize, but where hydrogen fuel could be particularly appropriate as a clean energy alternative.

Hydrogen fuel has considerable potential in trucking, maritime, and heavy industry, among others.

The legislative package is meant to give priority to areas where the result will be the maximum emissions reductions. The point is to bring on the largest possible environmental benefits.

The strategy could reduce the initial cost barriers that stand in the way of those that would otherwise be willing to adopt it. According to the Senators, the package enables partnerships and packages that will help the US to take important steps forward toward meeting the requirements of a strong H2 economy.

The Hydrogen for Trucks Act is, as the name suggests, aimed specifically at the trucking industry. It would support the demonstration of hydrogen fuel cell heavy duty vehicles and of H2 refueling stations. At the same time, it would collect useful data to help direct future H2 trucking infrastructure investments.

Cost barriers for fleet operators would be reduced, clearing the path for early adopters to include fuel cell vehicles in their operations. Data and benchmarks would also become readily available, said the senators, providing an incentive for private investment and boosting demonstration and deployment.

