New Hydrogen in Aviation alliance launched by UK aviation leaders

Companies have teamed up to help accelerate the development of hydrogen aviation.

A group of leading aviation and renewable energy companies in the UK have come together to establish the Hydrogen in Aviation alliance to speed up zero carbon aviation development. Among the companies taking part in the Hydrogen in Aviation (HIA) alliance include easyJet, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, GKN Aerospace, Ørsted and Bristol Airport.

HIA believes more attention should be paid to the potential of directly using hydrogen in aviation.

Those who established the Hydrogen in Aviation alliance believe that though there are a variety of options for decarbonizing the aviation sector, such as sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), synthetic fuels or batteries, the potential of the direct use of hydrogen should be given greater attention.

One of the primary objectives of the Hydrogen in Aviation alliance is to make certain that the UK capitalizes on the massive opportunity H2 presents to the aviation industry as well as the United Kingdom as a whole. The group will draw on their extensive expertise to propose a “clear and deliverable pathway” to achieve hydrogen-powered aviation.

According to a recent news release announcing the new alliance, HIA “will work constructively” with the Government, local authorities and the aviation and hydrogen sectors to allow the country to fulfill its potential as a “global leader in the critical application of hydrogen technology.”

The Hydrogen in Aviation alliance’s pathway will include how to scale up the infrastructure and the policy, regulatory and safety frameworks that will be required to ensure large scale commercial hydrogen aviation can become a reality.

According to the Hydrogen in Aviation alliance, the UK Government, needs to focus on three key areas.

These three key areas are a must if the country is to meet decarbonization targets as well as see economic benefits. The key areas include:

Supporting the delivery of the infrastructure necessary for the UK to be a global leader.

Ensuring the aviation regulatory regime is H2 ready.

Transforming the funding for H2 aviation R&D support into a 10-year program.

“There is no doubt that the UK has the potential to become a world leader in hydrogen aviation, which could bring with it a £34bn per annum boost to the country’s economy by 2050, but in order to capture this opportunity, rapid change is needed and the time to act is now,” said Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet and first Chair of the Hydrogen in Aviation alliance.

Hydrogen is key to giving the UK economy a boost.

In addition to being critical for meeting net-zero targets, experts suggest that aviation powered by hydrogen will give the country’s economy a big boost.

“We must work together to deliver the radical solutions required for a hard to abate industry like aviation so we can protect and maximise the benefits that it brings to the UK economy and society and that we know British consumers want to be preserved,” Lundgren added.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.