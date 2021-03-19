Share this...

Researchers have been extensively looking into the possibility of using hydrogen in aviation in recent years.

As an energy carrier, experts believe that hydrogen can be used to run zero-emission aircrafts.

Researchers in different sectors are working hard to secure a future with zero pollution. The road to hydrogen-powered aeroplanes is one among many that we hope can lead us to a future where environmental conservation is prioritized.

To make this a success, big players within the aviation industry and beyond need to consider a lot from the cost of storing hydrogen to the infrastructure required to make this innovation possible. Let’s look at what the aviation sector is doing to ensure hydrogen is a safe energy source for aircrafts.

Hydrogen is a suitable Candidate for Zero-emission Aircrafts

Hydrogen is among the most promising zero-emission sources of energy today. Successfully incorporating it in aviation would be a huge step towards a pollution-free future. Researchers are working on making it work because its energy-density-per-unit mass is three times higher than conventional jet fuel.

Despite it being a suitable candidate for zero-emission aircrafts, experts have encountered their fair share of challenges in their quest to make it a viable jet fuel. Before we can see widespread adoption, researchers in charge of this project have to find permanent solutions to every hurdle.

Experts believe that to make zero-emission flying a tangible innovation, the aviation sector should seriously consider cross-industry partnerships that uphold cost-competitive green hydrogen as a source of energy.

Technical Challenges Researchers are facing

Aeronautical engineers have encountered a number of technical challenges in the course of this project. They need to figure out how to make automotive and space technologies compatible with aircraft operation.

While at it, they also have to figure out how to bring the costs down to make the invention easily adaptable. One specific challenge that has been racking aeronautical engineers’ brains is how to store hydrogen on board. While it’s possible to store hydrogen as a compressed gas, this would pose a weight and volume problem.

Making Hydrogen safe for Aircraft use

The aviation sector has the obligation to make hydrogen safe for aircraft use before it’s adopted as an alternative jet fuel. Researchers are focusing on achieving better safety targets than what the aviation sector is working with at the moment.

The intention is to not only launch zero-emission aircraft but also improve the safety of commercial aeroplanes. The aviation industry wants to design aeroplanes that superior to kerosene-powered aircrafts.

Wrapping Up

The use of hydrogen to power zero-emission aircrafts is the next big thing. If technology has taught us anything, it is that no dream is ever too big to achieve. Despite the challenges, researchers are positive that hydrogen will soon be used as an alternative jet fuel in aviation.