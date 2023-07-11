NamX’s Hydrogen Network Set to Shine at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023

The company will also be unveiling its new HUV, an H2 powered SUV with refillable capsules.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 will take place from July 13th through 16th and is NamX’s chosen location to make some noise about its H2-powered vehicles and hydrogen network for refueling.

About The Festival

Established in 1993 by Lord March, this event is set to be an extraordinary celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Le Mans 24 hours. Attendees can look forward to a plethora of thrilling activities and events, such as the supercar run that features some of the world’s most coveted automobiles. Alongside this, the festival will present a collection of vintage vehicles and host several exhibitions, including an impressive showcase of nine remarkable Le Mans cars. This extravaganza will unfold on the stunning premises of Goodwood House, located in West Sussex, England.

The H2 refueling strategy will be featured by NamX at the Goodwood Future Lab.

The startup will be focusing on the CapXtore hydrogen network, where the fuel cell SUV will be able to refill its canisters. This strategy is different from the more conventional refilling station format, as the canisters don’t need to be refilled by the driver. Instead, they can be swapped out in a similar way to propane tanks for barbecues.

According to NamX, swapping the H2 canister takes only about five seconds to do. This is comparable to the swappable battery systems already being used in motorcycles and tuk-tuks in markets where Gogoro is available.

The hydrogen network will be designed to serve drivers of the HUVs, which each have six canisters.

The six CapXs are located at the back of the vehicle and provide a substantial range before it needs to be refueled from the hydrogen network. According to NamX, its HUV “features a series of six hydrogen capsules in the rear of the car, providing an impressive range of 700 (435) to 800 kilometers (497 miles).”

The HUV’s main tank holds 5 kilograms of H2. That said, the additional canisters provide an additional 3 kilograms – meaning that each one has a 500-gram capacity. The vehicle is able to achieve a range of up to 800 kilometers on the 8 kilograms of H2, meaning that each capsule will extend the vehicle’s range by as much as 50 kilometers.

NamX vs. Mirai

Comparatively, the Toyota Mirai hydrogen car holds 5.6 kilograms of H2 and has a range of 650 kilometers, meaning better efficiency. That said, since the Mirai is a sedan and the HUV is an SUV, it is to be expected that NamX’s vehicle would be less efficient.

The H2 canisters are stored behind a glass cover under the back door, over the HUV’s rear bumper. It is unclear whether this particular design is meant exclusively for the concept car or if the glass over the bumper will actually be a part of the production vehicle, as this combination seems as though it is asking for problems.

