Ontario Looking Forward to Their 1st Public Hydrogen Station

The H2 refueling station will serve both cars and transport trucks located at the airport.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) and Carlsun Energy recently announced that a public hydrogen station for zero-emission vehicles powered by fuel cells will be built and operated at Toronto Pearson International Airport, making it the first of its kind in Ontario.

Carlsun will build and manage the hydrogen refueling station.

The public hydrogen station will be constructed, owned, and operated by Carlsun Energy, a specialist in construction and project management for hydrogen, renewable energy, and wind turbines.

“With a significant share of Canada’s emissions coming from the transportation sector in Ontario, it’s imperative that we start deploying hydrogen infrastructure in transportation corridors,” said Jason Van Geel, President of Carlsun Energy, in a GTAA news release announcing the station.

Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, added that “This novel project is helping to create good jobs and deliver clean air, while ensuring Ontarians can access clean fuels as we build a net-zero economy.”

Toronto Pearson International Airport is the “ideal location” for Ontario’s first public hydrogen station.

“Toronto Pearson, as an economic and aviation hub, is the ideal location for Ontario’s first public hydrogen filling station for light and heavy-duty vehicles,” Airport CEO Deborah Flint said in the news release.

According to the GTAA, which operates Toronto Pearson, the station is integral to Toronto Pearson’s clean energy goals and is part of its commitment to clean and efficient energy solutions both in the aviation industry and building a sustainable airport of the future.

As part of its first step into H2 adoption, the GTAA plans to acquire five hydrogen passenger vehicles.

Once up and running, the public hydrogen station will be capable of refueling light-duty vehicles and transport vehicles. The intention is to serve a mix of everyday customers as well as commercial ground vehicles and GTAA vehicles.

The public H2 station will be the sixth in Canada.

The public hydrogen station project is made possible by a CA$1 million ($750,000) investment from Natural Resources Canada.

According to the government department, at present, there are five public hydrogen stations across the country. Four of these retail stations are located in British Columbia and one is located in Quebec.

Hydrogen FAQ’s – About This Article

