Green hydrogen production barge concept on AqualisBraemar LOC to-do list

AqualisBraemar LOC Group has been awarded a new research and development project for the development of a green hydrogen production barge for use by Poole Harbour.

The innovative project was awarded through the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC).

The CMDC receives its funding through the Department for Transport and is delivered by way of a partnership with Innovate UK. AqualisBraemar (ABL Group), including Longitude Engineering, one of the group companies, will join a consortium with Poole Harbour Commissioners and Green Hydrogen Solutions for the development of this green hydrogen production barge concept.

The project will include the research and development for the concept, including a feasibility study for a moored barge that will be capable of H2 production, hydrogen storage, and delivery of H2 to vessels at that Poole Harbour port. The location will then become a case study for the demonstration of the commercial viability of the concept. It will also be used to show that this strategy will be environmentally viable.

The green hydrogen production barge is meant to help decarbonize the maritime industry.

“We are really excited to embark on this innovative project. The maritime industry contributes to three percent of all greenhouse gas emissions and is a hard to abate sector. Technical demonstration of CO2-free powering of ships, when combined with scale, will blaze a trail for the net zero future,” said ABL Group Chief Energy Transition Office Dr. RV Ahilan.

The work will involve a techno-economic analysis of green H2’s feasibility as a more environmentally friendly fuel alternative for ships, as well as to enhance this type of application’s commercial viability and its potential for expansion into areas serving the maritime industry, such as other ports.

“This project is aimed at providing rapid infrastructure for hydrogen production at the point of requirement. Providing ready availability of hydrogen will support its adoption as a viable alternative marine fuel and contribute to the reduction of the sectors’ emissions,” said Longitude Engineering Managing Director for Marine Vessel Design, Defense and Small Craft, Dean Goves, in a statement about the new green hydrogen production parge project.