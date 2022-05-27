H-TEC SYSTEMS unveils new scalable hydrogen production method

The company’s Hydrogen Cube System is ready for go and is broadening compacity.

H-TEC SSYSTEMS has announced that it is launching new hydrogen production technology using PEM electrolysis to make green H2.

The company will be announcing the new Hydrogen Cube System (HCS) at the 2022 Hannover Messe.

The modular HCS hydrogen production system is appropriate for large multi-MW PEM electrolysis plants. It was designed with chemical, industrial and renewable energy sectors in mind. As it is modular, it allows for successive scaling and expansions alongside the projects they serve. Projects are frequently designed to grow over time and these systems make it possible to accommodate that need.

These modular systems work as building blocks to allow them to serve larger PEM electrolysis plants in the production of renewable H2. To suit this need, 2MW HCSs can be combined for the creation of multi-megawatt production plants.

Each cube boasts a 74 percent system efficiency and is equipped with its own power supply and integrated process water treatment. Furthermore, fresh water and H2 treatment or heat extraction can be built into the system, depending on the needs of the customer.

An H-TEC SYSTEMS 10 MW HCS is capable of a daily 4,500-kilogram hydrogen production capacity.

The system is specifically designed to allow for modular expansion. It’s possible to link all the modules for central control and monitoring of the entire plant. Projects can begin as small as they need and grow from there. For instance, even if they begin with a 4 MW system, it doesn’t mean that they can’t increase to 50 MW or more over time.

Since the system is scalable and can move into bigger industrial applications, it also makes it possible to save carbon emissions on a broad scale. The reason is that it produces green hydrogen made using renewable energy instead of fossil fuels. As a result, no greenhouse gas emissions result from either making or using the H2 from the HCSs.

These hydrogen production systems are well matched for highly polluting sectors such as industry, for instance chemical plants and steel making. That said, they’re also well aligned for mobility, such as for fleet refueling.