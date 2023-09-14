H2FLY achieves major liquid hydrogen aviation milestone

The hydrogen company has successfully completed HY4 test flights.

Germany-based H2FLY announced the completion of the world’s first piloted flight of a liquid hydrogen fuel electric aircraft, the HY4.

Four test flights were completed in total.

A total of four test flights were completed, and the hydrogen-electric HY4 demonstrator aircraft was used for each one. The HY4 demonstrator aircraft was equipped with a hydrogen-electric fuel cell propulsion system and cryogenically stored liquid hydrogen, which powered the aircraft.

The four test flights of the liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft are part of H2FLY’s test flight campaign. Of these four flights, one lasted for more than three hours.

According to a news release from H2FLY announcing the successful piloted flights, the results of the test flights show that utilizing liquid hydrogen instead of gaseous hydrogen doubles the maximum range of the HY4 aircraft from 750 km (466 miles) to 1,500 km (923 miles). This marks a vital step toward delivering medium- and long-haul commercial flights without emissions.

“This achievement marks a watershed moment in the use of hydrogen to power aircraft,” said co-founder of H2FLY, Professor Josef Kallo. “Together with our partners, we have demonstrated the viability of liquid hydrogen to support medium and long-range emissions-free flight.”

H2FLY will now focus on commercializing liquid hydrogen aviation.

With the completion of the flight testing behind them, H2FLY will focus on commercialization. In 2024, the company will open its Hydrogen Aviation Center at Stuttgart Airport. The Center will become a focal point for the future of Europe’s hydrogen economy and aviation industry. It

will provide both liquid hydrogen infrastructure and fuel cell aircraft integration facilities.

Kallo says that H2FLY is starting the “critical mission of decarbonizing commercial aviation” and is currently “looking ahead to scaling up” the company’s technology for regional aircraft as well as other applications.

A success for Project HEAVEN

The successful campaign is a significant milestone for the company and its partners. It is the culmination of Project HEAVEN, a European-government supported consortium led by H2FLY and includes partners Air Liquide, the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Pipistrel Vertical Solutions, Fundación Ayesa, and EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies.

Project HEAVEN was assembled to demonstrate the feasibility of using cryogenic liquid hydrogen in aircrafts.

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.