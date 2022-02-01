BAC Mono hydrogen sports car on its way from new collaboration

A UK automaker and MIRA-based Viritech partnership is aiming to create the single-seated vehicle.

BAC, a sportscar manufacturer based in Liverpool, England, has partnered with the Viritech engineering firm for the development of a Mono hydrogen sports car powered by a fuel cell.

Viritech is currently working at the MIRA technology park to develop a 1100bhp FCEV supercar.

That firm has also received funding through the Niche Vehicle Network Feasibility Study Grant. Those funds will be applied toward investigating the viability of using H2 to power low-volume vehicles.

BAC’s support for the project is in the form of the Mono, which will be used as the program’s foundation. That said, the final product will be a hydrogen sports car powered by a 330bhp naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It will keep up being “led by BAC’s principles of uncompromising performance and driver experience.”

According to BAC, working with Viritech aligns well with its strategy for emissions reductions and its 2030 target. The company committed to a “climate positive” operation in 2019 due to its carbon offsetting program. Before then, it had also been expressing a strong interest in the use of lightweight construction materials to improve efficiency such as niobium and graphene, in addition to the use of synthetic fuels.

BAC is looking forward to adding hydrogen sports car technology to its alternative powertrain solutions.

BAC is aiming to “preserve the delicate balance that weight plays in a vehicle’s driving dynamics” using H2 and other alternative powertrain solutions, according to a statement from the company quoted by AutoCar. Their top goal for this fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) project will be to keep the Mono’s weight to a minimum.

“We are delighted to be working with Viritech and their ground-breaking approach to FCEV. Technology has always been at the forefront of our development and we remain committed to exploring new automotive innovations within all that we do,” said BAC co-founder and product head Neill Briggs in a statement about the hydrogen sports car collaboration. “Alternative fuels, along with lightweight construction methods, reduce vehicle emissions considerably without compromising driver engagement, something we are committed to preserving at BAC.”