Hydrogen Vehicle Systems reveals UK’s first hydrogen-electric HGV with 370-mile range

The UK-based Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS) has developed a unique powertrain and cab design for a new 40-tonne hydrogen-electric heavy goods vehicle (HGV), which was recently unveiled at the Commercial Vehicle Show. The H2 vehicle has a range of up to 370 miles and can be refueled in just 15-20 minutes. With heavy goods vehicles being the second-largest contributors to transport emissions in the UK, the zero-emission HVS HGV aims to provide an efficient and clean solution for the logistics sector. The vehicles will be fueled with green hydrogen, with many refueling stations located at existing commercial vehicle forecourts.

The new UK-based hydrogen vehicle emerging OEM is an innovator in the heavy-duty commercial vehicle sector.

Joining other unveilings of hydrogen vehicles in 2023 is the Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS) 40-ton, zero-emission, hydrogen-electric heavy goods vehicles (HGV). The company’s HGV technology demonstrator that was recently unveiled at the Commercial Vehicle Show, features a unique powertrain and cab design, and is the first indigenous UK Hydrogen heavy goods vehicle designed and built from the ground up.

The hydrogen HVG can be refuelled in 20 minutes.

HVS’ H2 truck has a 370-mile range and can be refuelled in about 15 – 20 minutes. According to a news release from Hydrogen Vehicle Systems that announced the vehicles unveiling, the HGV technology demonstrator is a reinvention of commercial vehicle design. The goal of the design is to optimize range, weight distribution, payload, aerodynamics, direct vision and ergonomically practical cab design.

Many H2 refueling stations will be located at existing commercial vehicle forecourts to accommodate the vehicles. Dispensers that are similar in appearance to traditional gas and diesel dispensers – only with a different nozzle – will be used for refueling. The vehicles will be fuelled by close-coupled green hydrogen.

“We are delighted to reveal our 40-tonne HGV at the Commercial Vehicle Show,” said Jawad Khursheed, CEO at Hydrogen Vehicle Systems. “Hydrogen is the perfect fuel for the haulage industry, offering long ranges and quick refuelling thanks to stations being easily integrated into existing key transport networks.”

The Hydrogen Vehicle Systems HGV uses KERS.

The powertrain Hydrogen Vehicle Systems has added to its hydrogen-electric HGV uses a fuel cell system and energy storage system transmits power to the wheels by deploying electricity to an electric motor. The vehicle uses the Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) to recapture energy while the truck is slowing down and when braking.

The integrated powertrain is controlled with “SEMAS”, the company’s advanced control system, which monitors interaction between drivers and control systems. SEMAS was designed to deliver class-leading durability and fuel efficiency.

“This technology demonstrator showcases our ground-breaking hydrogen-electric commercial vehicle design and advanced powertrain technology,” Khursheed said.

“We will supply our customers with the most advanced HGV in the sector delivering a step change in driving experience and efficiency.”

HGVs are heavy contributors to UK transport emissions

In the UK, heavy goods vehicles are the second largest contributors to the nation’s transport emissions. Although they only contribute 5% of vehicle mileage, they make up a disproportionate amount (18%) of road transport emissions. As the number of these vehicles continues to increase on the roads, the amount of emissions they contribute to the transport sector is likely to grow.

The only emission from the HVS’ H2 vehicle is water vapour, making it a zero-emission truck. Hydrogen Vehicle Systems’ CEO believes that their zero-emission hydrogen good vehicles “are a key part of decarbonising the logistics sector.”

