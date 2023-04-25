Pink hydrogen production system to be developed by Hyundai, USNC and SK Ecoplant

Hyundai Engineering has signed an MoU with US-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) and SK Ecoplant to collaborate on the development of H2 Micro Hub, a cost-effective pink hydrogen production system. The project will involve joint research over five years, with Hyundai in charge of the engineering, procurement and construction of the power system and ancillary components, while SK Ecoplant will provide Bloom Energy’s solid oxide electrolysis cell technology. USNC will contribute a microreactor that uses a high-temperature, gas-cooled design. The hub will produce and distribute pink hydrogen at a local level, and represent a cost-effective solution for its production, distribution and use.

The three collaborating companies will conduct joint research to develop H2 Micro Hub.

Each company will contribute their expertise to the project.

Under the three-way MoU agreement that was signed at SK Ecoplant’s headquarters in Seoul, the three companies will carry out joint research over the next five years to develop H2 Micro Hub, a cost-effective pink hydrogen production system.

Hyundai Engineering will oversee engineering, procurement and construction of the power system and will also be responsible for supporting auxiliary components of the power plant system.

SK Ecoplant will provide Bloom Energy’s solid oxide electrolysis cell technology, while USNC will has a microreactor for its hydrogen production system. USNC’s micro modular reactor uses a high-temperature, gas-cooled design. Presently, its microreactor is being tested at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories’ Chat River site in Ontario, and Hyundai Engineering is a partner in this demonstration project.

According to an official from Hyundai Engineering, USNC’s microreactor with HTGR design produces high-temperature gas during its energy generation. This can be used by Bloom Energy’s solid oxide electrolysis cell tech to produce hydrogen. This is more energy efficient due to Bloom’s solid oxide electrolysis cell technology requiring a separate source to provide high-temperature gas for its H2 production.

The plant will produce, distribute and use pink hydrogen at local scale.

Pink hydrogen is the name used to refer to hydrogen that is generated using nuclear power to electrolyze water. The joint project is expected to be a cost-effective solution for hydrogen production, distribution and use.

“The H2 Micro Hub is a flexible and powerful power plant that would produce, distribute and utilize hydrogen at the local scale, avoiding expensive and vulnerable infrastructures.” said Francesco Venneri, USNC CEO.

A powerful alliance is forged

Both Hyundai Engineering and SK Ecoplant feel that their pink hydrogen partnership with USNC will give them a boost in the global renewable energy market.

Using nuclear innovation, the three companies will “forge a power alliance to champion the pervasive and efficient green hydrogen economy,” said Venneri.

