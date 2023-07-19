The innovative partnership will see 100 Toyota Mirais on Alberta’s roads.

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) has partnered with Toyota Canada to bring 100 of Toyota’s Mirai zero-emission hydrogen vehicles to Alberta roadways. The fleet of hydrogen fuel cell electric cars will be the first in the Canadian province.

This partnership is part of the airport’s plan to be net-zero by 2040.

The initiative, a key development in Alberta’s adoption of clean fuels, will lower carbon emissions, contributing to Edmonton International Airport’s decarbonization goals.

The mass adoption of fuel cell vehicles requires both a demand for hydrogen vehicles and hydrogen fuel supply. To achieve this goal and help decarbonize the fleets used by the Airport City Sustainability Campus, YEG has been coordinating efforts for a variety of fleets and fuel suppliers to invest in the tech.

“These vehicles and our partnership with Toyota Canada will help reduce emissions, attract investment and kick-start the Edmonton Metro Region’s 5000 Vehicle Challenge, which aims to have 5,000 hydrogen and hydrogen dual-fuel vehicles on the road in Alberta by 2028,” Edmonton International Airport President & CEO Myron Keehn said about the partnership.

In addition to hydrogen vehicles, the airport also has its sights set on a hydrogen refueling station.

While the airport is diligently working toward securing the most economical supply of clean hydrogen made in Alberta for its hydrogen vehicles, it has also partnered with Air Products, the largest producer of hydrogen in the world.

Through the agreement it has made with Air Products, an interim mobile hydrogen refueling station will be available at the airport.

“Air Products’ innovative and efficient mobile fuelers will accelerate the use of hydrogen as an emissions-free transportation fuel as permanent hydrogen infrastructure is built in Western Canada,” said Eric Guter, Global Vice President, Hydrogen for Mobility, Air Products

YEG’s diverse partnerships will help Alberta’s hydrogen economy grow.

With its 2040 net-zero emissions fueling its drive, the Edmonton International Airport is dedicated to building partnerships and opportunities for the adoption of hydrogen vehicles and infrastructure as well as other emerging sustainable technologies.

“YEG’s fleet of Toyota Mirai FCEVs will help accelerate the use of hydrogen in Alberta and having on-site hydrogen fueling infrastructure will make them a true hub, spurring the growth of Alberta’s hydrogen economy,” said Stephen Beatty, Vice President, Corporate, Toyota Canada Inc.

Example of mobile refueling…

