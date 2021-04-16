Share this...

Nowadays, the idea of ​​smart consumption is gaining popularity.

It concerns almost all areas of our life. If you are a supporter of this way of thinking, you should pay attention to modern eco-friendly toilets. If you want to know about what they are and how they can help to make your life better, read the article below. If you need advice on which model to choose, SanitaryReview.com has reviews for many excellent toilets.

About Eco-Friendliness

The term “eco-friendly” encompasses a wide range of features and options depending on the application. In general terms, such products help conserve natural resources and minimize environmental damage from human activities. If we talk about toilets, then this term implies low water consumption, effective flushing systems, self-cleaning surfaces, and even waterless technologies. Moreover, scientists try to develop methods of using wastewater as a source of hydrogen fuel.

1. Low flow

All manufacturers strive to produce models that use less water per flush. Old plumbing fixtures used to consume up to six gallons of liquid; now, most toilets do not use more than 1.6 gallons. Modern brands improve bowl shapes and flushing systems so that the customers need less water to flush out even difficult waste.

2. WaterSense

The EPA has gone further and developed new performance standards. If you see a WaterSense sticker on the toilet, it means that this model consumes no more than 1.28 gallons of liquid per flush. This figure is significantly less than that of standard toilets. Such plumbing is equipped with an improved flushing system, which means that it flushes any debris perfectly without leaving a residue.

3. Dual flush

Toilets equipped with dual-flush technology have two buttons that release a different volume of fluid during flushing. Thus, you can independently control the water flow depending on your needs. Typically, a small button releases no more than 1 gallons of liquid, while the large one gives a standard volume of 1.6 gallons.

4. Waterless systems

Waterless or composting toilets do not use liquid but compost material to process waste. Such models are rarely used in apartment buildings since each toilet is connected to a single sewage system. But it can be an excellent choice for arranging a bathroom in a house.

5. Price

While models that have low water consumption and improved flushing technologies cost a little more than standard toilets, they are more beneficial in the long run. With their help, you use less fluid, which means not only do you contribute to reducing the pollution of the planet, but also save money every day with each flush.

Becoming Green and Eco-Friendly Is Easy

Eco-friendly toilets are sold almost everywhere. Large brands try to keep up with modern trends and produce models that use water sparingly. If you decide to make your contribution to protecting the environment, pay attention to the above features when choosing plumbing. These toilets improve the quality of our lives, are less polluting, and help save water.