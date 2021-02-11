Large scale electrolyzer for sustainable hydrogen headed to Normandy

Share this...

Air Liquide and Siemens Energy will develop the facility with French and German government support.

Air Liquide and Siemens Energy will be working together on the development of a large scale electrolyzer that will produce sustainable hydrogen fuel.

The companies will work together in forming a European hydrogen ecosystem for both production and use.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the purpose of bringing their Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysis technology expertise together. Their combined goal is to concentrate their actions on the core purposes of: Establishing the foundation for large-scale European electrolyzer manufacturing (particularly in France and Germany), co-creation of large industrial scale H2 projects in collaboration with customers, and research in development activities for the co-development of new electrolyzer tech.

This aligns with the European Union’s strategy for using hydrogen as a key energy source while reducing CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions. To be able to meet to skyrocketing demand for H2 and to reduce its cost, production acceleration is being viewed a primary strategy. This acceleration will take place by way of large-scale PEM electrolyzers.

The Air Liquide and Siemens Energy large scale electrolyzer project will involve government funding.

Part of the design of the project between the two companies includes an application filed jointly under the European Union’s Green Deal and Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) for hydrogen. This project receives its funding from both the French and German governments. Funding from the IPCEI will be a necessity in making it possible to begin the planned activities rapidly and to meet an ambitious timeline established by the European Green New Deal as well as the European Union’s Hydrogen Strategy and the National Hydrogen Strategies in France and Germany.

The two companies will use this large scale electrolyzer partnership to solidify their core competency. This will help to boost the growth of a sustainable European hydrogen economy. TI will also help to launch an EU ecosystem for electrolysis and H2 technology alongside other partners. Those partners have already pinpointed opportunities for cooperation in large H2 projects within France and Germany as well as in other countries throughout Europe.