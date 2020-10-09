US and Netherlands begin hydrogen technology collaboration

Share this...

The two countries issued a statement of intent (SOI) to collaborate on tech relating to H2 use.

The United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) and the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy’s Directorate General for Climate and Energy have issued a statement of intent (SOI) for a hydrogen technology collaboration.

The two countries will collaborate on the collection, analysis and sharing of information on H2.

This hydrogen technology collaboration will include tech for both production and infrastructure related to this form of renewable energy. In this partnership, the countries will gather real-world data from H2 applications in order to direct the future research and development (R&D) in this area on both sides. It will also help to guide demonstration activities moving forward.

As a component of this SOI, the DOE’s Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) and the EERE will leverage tech expertise, cutting-edge equipment and facilities at the National Labs of the DOE for validating the durability and performance of electrolyzers. That equipment will be used for the production of electricity using water. Furthermore, this SOI will examine lessons learned in this field, in addition to alignment of safety, codes, and standards in emerging areas such as blending H2 and natural gas.

The goal is to work together in this hydrogen technology collaboration to learn and move H2 forward.

“This partnership will help address key hydrogen R&D areas, pave the way for at-scale hydrogen demonstrations, and foster new national, regional, and worldwide hydrogen value chains,” explained Daniel R Simmons, Assistant Secretary at the EERE. “As EERE-supported hydrogen and fuel cell technologies continue to gather momentum, we, as well as DOE’s Office of Technology Transitions, are pleased to be spearheading this collaboration.”

In March, Netherlands Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy Eric Wiebes, issued a letter to the Dutch Parliament, advocating for an active international policy. The purpose was to decrease sustainable hydrogen costs and form new partnerships with other countries.

Director General for Climate and Energy, Sandor Gaastra, said that they are looking forward to the hydrogen technology collaboration. He added that it will encourage cooperation between the two countries and their H2 researchers, industrial demonstrations for scaling up, and other areas of learning, development and innovation.