Enova short lists Europe’s first liquid hydrogen maritime value chain project

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit StumbleUpon Tumblr

Aurora, the first project of its nature is now one of the Norwegian candidates for IPCEI.

Aurora, the first liquid hydrogen maritime value chain project in Europe, was just short-listed by ENOVA to become one of the Norwegian candidate projects for Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI).

The Aurora project is a collaboration between Equinor, Air Liquide, and BKK.

The project seeks to construct a complete liquid hydrogen supply chain that will provide for the maritime industry’s demand. The Aurora project includes a new liquid H2 (LH2) production facility in Norway at Mongstad, near one of Equinor’s refineries.

By working with Wilhelmsen’s planned LH2-powered ro-ro vessels called Topeka, the project partners will distribute the renewable energy fuel from Mongstad across western Norway. All tolled, Aurora intends to deliver 6 metric tonnes of renewable electrolysis produced LH2 per day. It is estimated that this will meet western Norway’s LH2 needs from 2024 through 2026. At the same time, it would open the door to scale up production in order to meet additional hydrogen demand.

The Aurora project first launched in 2019 and has now completed its pre-engineering phase. It plans to produce LH2 and make it available for commercial shipping by early 2024, the Investment decision permitting.

Liquid hydrogen is seen as a central renewable energy source for decarbonizing the shipping industry.

There is currently a spectrum of different projects underway that are examining various forms, production methods and applications for LH2. These include in cargo ships, cruise ships, ferries and offshore vessels.

“We are happy to see that the Aurora project is among the highest-rated Norwegian initiatives with regards to Enova’s selection criteria. Through the matchmaking we will be able to bring the Norwegian development work and our knowledge from the use of hydrogen in maritime to a European level, and to embed it in a larger European initiative,” said BKK executive vice president of innovation and development Ingrid Von Streng Valken.

Lars Strandberg, Air Liquide vice president of hydrogen energy Europe industries, added that, “Aurora is the first initiative in Europe that aims to build a complete value chain producing and using green liquid hydrogen for maritime shipping applications. Liquid hydrogen has a tremendous potential to help decarbonize maritime transport and become a zero-emission alternative for shipping.”