New Air Liquide investment to boost hydrogen plants in Taiwan

The French company intends to invest nearly 200 million euros to boost Science Park capacities.

A new Air Liquide investment will bring almost 200 million euros to the Tainan and Hsinchu Science parks located in South and North regions of Taiwan, respectively.

This will make it possible to supply three high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants.

The semiconductor market leader has entered into a long-term agreement which will fund substantial production capacity boosting in Taiwan. The Air Liquide investment will supply three high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants. These are under construction in Tainan Science Park, in addition to some of the most advanced research and development fabrication plants for logic IC chips in Hsinchu Science Park.

The company will construct, own and operate these plants which will produce very high purity hydrogen and oxygen for a total of an hourly 5,000 Nm(3) of hydrogen in Hsinchu. Moreover, it will also produce another 120,000 Nm(3) of high purity nitrogen per hour. It will supply sizeable helium volumes to these fabrication plants. The first plants are slated to begin production during next year’s second quarter.

The Air Liquide investment arrived following the company’s strong record in power-efficient gas production.

Much of this decision was driven by the company’s strong history of reliable and power-efficient argon and nitrogen production technology and services to its clients. Moreover, it was also propelled forward by its capability for providing high purity, but low carbon hydrogen and oxygen differentiated solutions. The new plants will produce hydrogen through the partial use of renewable energy sources. This will help the company to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 20,000 tons per year.

Air Liquide Group Executive Committee member supervising Asia Pacific, François Abrial explained that: “Reinforcing our current position as a key supplier of high purity nitrogen in the Taichung Science Park in Central Taiwan, Air Liquide is pleased to have been selected as the supplier of high purity gases in both the Tainan and Hsinchu Science Parks.”

Abrial also pointed out that this only underscores the expertise offered through the Air Liquide investment, in addition to the company’s innovation and commitment from the last 30 years.