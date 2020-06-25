Number of electric car chargers rose by 60 percent last year

Share this...

EV sales rose by only 6 percent during the same span of time.

Electric car chargers are a necessity for anyone who plans to own and operate their own EVs. That said, unless the owner doesn’t ever plan to go very far and can always recharge at home, an infrastructure of charging stations is crucial.

This has left many wondering about the order in which things should take place.

Should the electric car chargers come first so that people will buy the vehicles? Or should the vehicles prove that they have enough appeal to consumers to justify the construction of an expensive network of charging stations? The growth rises and eases in both categories as they both balance each other over time.

Last week, the International Energy Agency released a report titled “Global EV Outlook 2020”. Worldwide, the number of publicly accessible recharging ports of all types rose by 60 percent last year when compared to the number from 2018. For that span of time, the market for electric vehicles appeared to be in a phase where the infrastructure was rising faster than the vehicle sales.

In the US electric car chargers are more widely available at drivers’ homes than in many other countries.

In the United States, there are more single-family homes with driveways or even garages than is the case in many other parts of the world. This is reflected in the data, since in 2019, the US had around 12 percent of the total 7.2 million electric vehicles in the world, but they had 24 percent of the global private chargers in the world.

When people have driveways, car ports and garages of their own, it’s convenient for many of them to install their own private charging docks. However, outside of private homes, the United States doesn’t compare to many other regions of the world when it comes to publicly accessible charging stations. It has only 5 percent of the public fast charging stations, compared to 6 percent in Europe and a much larger 82 percent in China.

The Wood Mackenzie market-research firm issued a report predicting that Europe will move well ahead of the United States for its fast-charging public infrastructure of electric car chargers. However, it also forecasts that the US will catch up once again by 2030.