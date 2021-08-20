Ocean Purpose Project plastic to energy project is moving forward at full power

Under Shell’s mentorship, this start-up converts non-recyclable collected plastics into usable H2.

Ocean Purpose Project has announced that they are moving ahead full tilt with a plastic to energy project developed to help cut into the global plastic pollution crisis.

The program collects non-recyclable plastics for conversion into energy that can put the trash to use.

The Ocean Purpose Project (OPP) is calling this strategy a world’s first. This plastic to energy (PTE) strategy will convert non-renewable plastics pulled out of the ocean into hydrogen gas, carbon nanotubes (CNT) and low sulphur oil. The goal is to create a sustainable solution for non-recyclable plastics OPP has collected, including those pulled out of the ocean, and those that would otherwise have been ocean bound.

The OPP’s solution was selected as one of the top 5 start-ups by Energy Market Authority-Shell. Moreover, it continues to proceed under Shell’s mentorship. The in-house engineering team is collaborating with a diverse spectrum of partners from Germany, Singapore and India. For the last year, their efforts have been focused on developing a prototype proposal for a working PTE Unit with commercial viability within two years.

The plastic to energy method has undergone extensive development to ensure safety and practicality.

OPP was founded in 2019 by Mathilda D’Silva, now the company’s CEO. Before that time, D’Silva had been a Pilates teacher in Indonesia, where a highly simplistic PTE unit was already converting 300 kilograms of waste plastics in to 3 liters of fuel per day. This original process used pyrolysis to convert the waste material into the usable fuel.

D’Silva was impressed with the way the plastic pollution was being converted into what was essentially free fuel. That said, it was clear that this method required substantial development in order to scale it up to make it worthwhile. Unfortunately, as the original community’s budget of SGD 10,000 (approximately USD7,300), it was impossible to ensure that best in class technology would be employed and that health and safety standards would be met.

As a result, OPP developed its own PTE unit that would indeed meet those standards. This world-class unit was created in conjunction with industry and petrochemical leaders to be certain that it would minimize all safety, health, and environmental risks.

The current plastic to energy unit transforms unrecyclable waste plastics into condensable and non-condensable hydrocarbon gases using pyrolysis. The condensable hydrocarbon gases are then converted into low-sulphur oil. The non-condensable hydrocarbon gases are sent through a CNT reactor, from which the gases are converted into CNT and hydrogen fuel. The unit’s CNT output is about 100 kilograms per metric ton of plastics. The hydrogen output is in the range of 14 to 17 kilograms. When taking the 80 percent conversion efficiency level into account, it will mean that 1 metric ton of plastics will be converted into about 11 to 14 kilograms of hydrogen fuel. OPP intends to improve the H2 production by converting all oil into CNTs and hydrogen. In this way, the metric tonne of unrecyclable plastics will result in 140 to 170 kilograms of hydrogen fuel and a few hundred kilograms of CNTs.