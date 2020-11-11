Proton Motor awarded KST hydrogen fuel cell contract

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit StumbleUpon Tumblr

The European shipbuilder granted the new order to the company based in Germany.

European shipbuilding company KST has awarded a new hydrogen fuel cell contract to Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH. That German firm is a graphite bipolar plated fuel cells manufacturer. Its products generate a power output as high as 73 kW.

This new award is an important step forward in the use of this H2 technology to a wider extent.

“This is significant news given that Proton Motor was the first international manufacturer to a power passenger ferry in the port of Hamburg between 2009 and 2014 with a 50 kW hydrogen fuel cell system. The order means a great achievement for us as well as a further sign of recognition in the shipbuilding segment,” said Dr. Faiz Nahab, the chief executive officer at Proton Motor.

The firm provides complete fuel cell and fuel cell hybrid systems. Proton Motor takes on the entire process to create its products, from development to production as well as customer-specific solutions implementation. Its primary focus is on stationary applications. Examples of stationary H2 fuel cell applications include energy storage and back-up power solutions. It also includes mobile solutions, such as applications for back-to-base. These types of solutions are also applicable to sectors such as rail and maritime.

The hydrogen fuel cell contract was awarded for a new fuel cell stack machine.

Proton Motor’s product portfolio includes everything from more basic level fuel cell systems to standard complete systems as well as systems that have been customized for the customer or the project.

The new fuel cell stack machine was originally commissioned in September 2019. This is the technology that will be moving forward with series production as a result of the new contract awarded by KST.

Through the KST-Motorenversuch GmbH & Co hydrogen fuel cell contract Proton Motors will by supplying all the company’s H2 systems. It will involve collaborations between engineers from both companies to jointly test procedures and facilities to develop new systems. The first step will involve using a Proton Motor system to convert H2 into renewable energy. The outcome is meant to become a long-term partnership.