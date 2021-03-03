Shell to pursue renewable aviation fuel at its existing German hydrogen facility

Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit StumbleUpon Tumblr

The company intends to use its Rhineland refinery’s Wesseling section for this new purpose.

Royal Dutch Shell is making moves toward renewable aviation fuel production in Germany. It will be doing so from the Wesseling section of its refinery in Rhineland. There, it will conduct its research using the new bio-power-to-liquid plant as well as a newly upgraded hydrogen electrolysis facility.

The company recently announced its intentions to bump the H2 plant from 10 MW to 100 MW.

Shell released a spectrum of new plans last week which led up to its more recent announcement of its pursuit of renewable aviation fuel. Last week, it described the moves it would be taking at its existing hydrogen plant in Germany in order to boost capacity from the current 10-megawatts to a substantially larger 100-megawatts. This upgrade will be conducted with the assistance of ITM Linde Electrolysis GmbH, Linde, and ITM Power.

Both the upgraded electrolysis facility and its bio-power-to-liquid plant are key components of the transformation of that location into the “Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rhineland”, which will include an Energy Campus. The energy giant is currently actively seeking partners for this project.

--------------------------------------------------------------------- Clean Energy Quotes To Remember - “The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.” - Lady Bird Johnson ---------------------------------------------------------------------

There will be several paths pursued along Shell’s journey to create affordable and renewable aviation fuel.

“The Rhineland Raffinerie is the engine and heart of Shell’s activities in Germany and will play a key role in providing products that are increasingly different from today’s crude oil-dominated range and that will increasingly convert to regenerative solutions such as synthetic and biofuels as well as green hydrogen,” said Refinery Director Dr. Marco Richrath, discussing the current development plans.

“We will only be able to maintain mobility in the future if it is made more sustainable and road users can significantly reduce emissions on the road, on water and in the air. To make this possible, the location’s product portfolio will and must change significantly,” added Shell Deutschland Oil CEO Dr. Fabian Ziegler while talking about the various pursuits, including renewable aviation fuel, that the company is taking toward its greener future. The global Shell group has established a net zero emissions target for 2050.