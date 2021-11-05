Introduction

Do you often find it challenging trying to repair defective welding jobs?

The truth is that many anomalies can plague a welding job but knowing the cause of the defects should be the first step to repairing these irregularities.

Notwithstanding, a tool that can accurately help you identify these defects is also essential, and one outstanding piece of equipment is the welding X-ray machine.

This machine comes with many benefits that make it the most suitable tool for identifying and analyzing welding defects.

However, you need to know the common types of welding errors that you might encounter to prepare for them adequately.

I. What is X-ray Inspection in Welding?

Welding is important in the manufacturing industry. However, many defects occur during this process that reduces the integrity of welding and the quality of final products.

The ability to identify these anomalies during welding is critical to finding a lasting solution to the problem of substandard product manufacturing.

X-ray inspection is a non-destructive testing technique that offers tremendous benefits in identifying errors during welding using X-ray energy.

It is also a very accurate inspection method as it can penetrate hidden features that are difficult for other quality assessment methods like visual inspections.

II. How are X Rays Used to Detect Faults in Welds?

X-ray welding inspection helps to assess the quality of welding using X-ray radiations. The machine projects radiation on the welded sample, and the sample absorbs some of the radiation, with the remaining radiation going to the detector.

The detector can generate an image based on the amount of radiation it receives. The analysis of this image helps the trained inspector analyze and identify the anomalies present in the weld.

X-ray machines enable the inspector to zoom into the image to see tiny features in detail, which helps to identify hidden and difficult-to-spot errors.

However, the image quality, which is determined by the x-ray tube’s capacity, is critical for the accurate assessment of the weld. This reason is why it is often advisable to purchase X-ray machines with high definition and magnification from a reputable X-ray machine manufacturer like Uni X-ray.

III. What are Common Types of Weld Defects?

Various defects plague welding jobs, and these deficiencies can reduce the quality of the final product.

Additionally, a change in physical features of the product, including size, shape, and dimensions, can occur because of the flaws.

Some of these deficiencies are the result of using wrong welding procedures or substandard welding material.

However, recognizing the various welding anomalies that you may encounter when carrying out welding jobs will let you know how to avoid them.

Here are some of the most frequent welding errors you may encounter with their causes and solutions.

Cracks

Description

A crack is a form of discontinuity often found on the surface of a welded joint. However, there are cases where cracks are hidden beneath a layer of welded joints making it difficult to detect.

Sometimes, the intense heat used during the welding process can cause a crack around the region.

Nonetheless, the three types of cracks include hot cracks, which occur while the welding is ongoing, cold cracks arise after completion, and crater cracks after welding has solidified.

Causes

Here are the typical causes of the different types of cracks described above.

The metal contains Carbon and Sulphur in high proportions

Welding ferrous metals using hydrogen

Neglecting the preheating process before welding

Contamination of the base metals used in welding

Inadequate joint design

Stresses that result from the shrinkage of the weld joint during solidification

Using low welding current while welding at very high speeds

How to Repair

There are various ways to repair cracks, and some of them are listed below, including:

Using suitable current for the welding speed

Rid the base metal of impurities

Ensure the metal undergoes adequate preheating

Use the right metal

Ensure you fill the crater adequately to avoid crater cracks

Ensure the joint design is adequate

Ensure you cover sufficient area of the weld joint

Make sure to cool the welded area appropriately

Porosity





Description

When voids filled with air bubbles occur in welded joints due to impurities on the surface of the metal, this is known as porosity. This defect often causes a weak point in the weld which can fail the final product.

Causes

Here are the typical causes of porosity

Existence of oil or grease and dirt on the metal surface

Longer arc usage

Inadequate gas shield

Presence of impurities on the surface

Existence of water or moisture on the surface

Improper deoxidation of electrode

Inadequate surface cleaning

Gas flow is too high

How to Repair

To repair porosity in a weld, you can take the following steps

Make adequate pre-welding surface preparation

Ensure the use of a suitable welding procedure

Ensure adequate arc distance

Set the gas flow with a sufficient flow pressure

Employ the correct electrode

Make sure materials and the electrodes are dry

Ensure the gas travel speed is adequate to eliminate trapped gas

Slag Inclusion

Description

When the protective flux material melts during the welding process, it can include the waste slag material in the weld.

Causes

The causes of slag inclusion can include

Uncleaned weld pass at the beginning of welding

Wrong weld angle

Low welding current

Excessive welding speed

Inadequate surface cleaning

Excessive cooling speed

How to Repair

Follow the following steps to repair slag inclusion error

Use correct welding angle

Ensure the surface is adequately cleaned

Clean the weld pass at the beginning of the welding

Use appropriate welding speed

Clean off any slag from the preceding bead

Incomplete Fusion





Description

Incomplete fusion is the resulting discontinuity from the lack of proper bonding of the weld metal and base metal. It is often seen when the molten metal does not fill the gap between the weld joints.

Causes

Here are some reasons for the presence of incomplete fusion during welding

Inadequate welding heat

Impurities formed on the welding surface

Wrong electrode angle

inappropriate choice of electrode size for welded metal thickness

excessive welding speed

excessive weld pool

How to Repair

Take the following steps to avoid encountering incomplete fusion during welding jobs.

Ensure the use of adequate welding current

Ensure the metal is clean before commencing the welding

Ensure the weld pool is not excessive

Employ the right electrode type and size

Ensure you use adequate electrode angle

Ensure the right amount of deposit per time

Overlap

Description

Overlap occurs because of an overflow of the weld pool over the welding surface, preventing the fusion of the molten metals with the weld metal.

Causes

Excessive deposits of weld per time

Using the wrong welding technique

Incorrect electrode coating

Inadequate welding angle

Excessive welding heat

How to Repair

To repair overlapping in welding, here are some steps you can take

Employ the proper welding technique

Use the correct welding angle

Position the weld materials on a flat plane

Ensure the correct weld deposition per time

Avoid excessive current that may cause overheating.

Undercuts





Description

When uneven welding hollows occur on the weld metal during welding, it is known as an undercut. This error is often seen to have cavities with certain sharpness, depth, and length.

Causes

Here are some of the reasons for undercuts during welding

Employing an incorrect filler metal

Using excessive welding current

Applying excessive welding speed

Inappropriate protective gas choice

Inaccurate welding angle

Selecting the wrong electrode type and size

How to Repair

To avoid undercuts during welding, you can follow the steps below

Use the appropriate filler metal

Employ the right welding current

Reduce the welding speed

Select the right protective gas

Use adequate welding angle

Choose the right electrode type and size

Spatter





Description

Spatter often occurs with gas metal arc welding, and it is the result of the bonding of tiny particles to the areas around the welding spot.

Causes

Many things can lead to the occurrence of spatter in welding, including

Incorrect welding current

Low voltage settings

Wrong polarity

Impurities on the metal surface

Inappropriate welding angle

Inconsistent wire feeding

How to Repair

Take the following steps to avoid this error during welding jobs

Ensure the welding surface is clean before the commencement of welding

Check the polarity to ensure it is correct

Ensure adequate voltage settings

Choose the suitable welding current

Ensure you use an acceptable welding angle

Correct any feeding issues

Conclusion

To wrap up, you need to be aware of common welding errors that might come up during your welding jobs. But it would help if you also had accurate means of assessing the quality of the weld and spotting any anomalies during the welding.

X-ray welding inspection offers several benefits that make it very suitable for assessing welding quality, including accurate error identification and fast result generation.

Nonetheless, you should ensure that your X-ray machine has a good X-ray tube and purchase from a dependable X-ray machine manufacturer.

One such manufacturer is Uni X-ray, with almost two decades of consistent quality delivery.