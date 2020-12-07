Siemens Gamesa pilot project’s green hydrogen distribution will be by Everfuel

Share this...

The new agreement has been signed to move forward with the Denmark zero emission mobility project.

Siemens Gamesa and Everfuel A/S have signed a new agreement for green hydrogen distribution in this zero-emission mobility project in Denmark.

The clean H2 will be produced using a wind turbine connected with an electrolyzer.

The H2 production will be powered by a Siemens Gamesa wind turbine. It will be connected to an electrolizer capable of functioning in “island mode”, which will make it possible for the electrolysis unit to operate without any connection to the electricity grid. Form there, the green hydrogen distribution will be taken on by Everfuel.

This pilot project is located in Western Denmark, in Brande. It is currently slated to stat operation early next year.

“This is a significant milestone for Everfuel. It will be the first time we connect the hydrogen value chain from renewable energy production and electrolysis through distribution on our own high-capacity hydrogen trailers and delivery to our fueling stations. This is our first-in-line proof of commercialization of a true green hydrogen value chain,” said Everfuel CEO Jacob Krogsgaard.

This green hydrogen distribution agreement will allow H2 to be stored and transported for use on demand.

The H2 that Siemens Gamesa will produce will be distributed to hydrogen stations across Denmark. This will support the use of a rising number of zero-emission vehicles in the country, such as fuel cell taxis. Those vehicles enjoy efficient operations on a fuel supply that is 100 percent clean.

The Siemens Gamesa project includes a wind turbine with a 3-megawatt capacity. It will provide renewable electricity to power a 400-kilowatt electrolyzer, which will produce H2 on a flexible basis. The project has nearly finished obtaining all the necessary permits. It will start its first test runs in early 2021 and will begin hydrogen production immediately afterward.

Once the electrolyzer is fully operational, it will produce enough H2 for green hydrogen distribution to fuel the equivalent of 50 to 70 taxis per year. The new agreement with Everfuel will ensure that the fuel will be distributed efficiently and keep up with demand in this market.