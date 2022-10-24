The company’s expansion will bring it to 19MW that are pollinator friendly in California.

Small- and community-scale solar energy project developer and investor Renewable Properties has announced that it is growing its portfolio by another two projects with MCE, the first community choice aggregator (CCA) in California.

These are the first major projects of this nature to launch in the Byron area of California.

Byron is located in unincorporated Contra Costa County, California. The first of the initiatives, is the 5MW Byron Highway Solar project. Its construction was completed in August 2022. It is expected to generate the power necessary for 2,069 homes in California and will avoid 10,631 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year. The 1MW Byron Hot Springs Solar project is expected to be completed next year and will provide enough power for 384 homes, avoiding 1,972 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year.

The projects were supported by the Feed-in Tariff (FIT) project from the MCE, which offered an incentivized payment structure for renewable energy projects taking place within its area of service. The FIT program played a central role in the construction of local renewable energy projects providing local employment with strong wages and environmental benefits, while also providing ground cover that is pollinator friendly.

Renewable Properties now has six MCE solar energy projects within that region.

“We’ve been working with MCE since the founding of Renewable Properties,” said Renewable Properties Founder and CEO Aaron Halimi. “Our growing portfolio of six MCE projects is a reflection of MCE’s support for building clean energy communities and expanding solar development in Northern California with their innovative FIT program. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with MCE and furthering California’s clean energy goals.”

“MCE launched our FIT program so that we could build local renewable energy and a green economy at the same time,” said MCE CEO Dawn Weisz. “Renewable Properties has been a major partner in this, supporting local jobs, and creating ecosystem benefits with the addition of pollinator-friendly ground cover on their solar projects.”

The projects were possible due to the newly adopted Solar Energy Ordinance adopted by Contra Costa County, which restricts the environmental impact projects can have on agricultural lands and sensitive habitats. Each of the new projects are participating in the East Contra Costa Habitat Conservancy’s Habitat Conservation Plan.

