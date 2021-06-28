Alstom rolls out Poland’s first fuel cell passenger train

Share this...

The Coradia iLint is now running on the test track from the Railway Research Institute.

Alstom (EPA stock symbol ALO) recently announced that its Coradia iLint hydrogen fuel cell passenger train was running on the test track of the Railway Research Institute.

The testing will help to determine the train’s potential for sustainable transportation in Poland.

The Coradia iLint from Alstom was the first hydrogen fuel cell passenger train in the world. It is now undergoing testing near Wrocław, Poland, in Żmigród. The testing was taking place across two days, during which time the teams at Alstom presented the train to a number of different local stakeholders. Among those stakeholders included local transport authorities, regional operators, and government decisionmakers, in addition to large media outlets.

The purpose of the presentations was to place the spotlight on Coradia iLint’s potential for providing Poland with sustainable transport options. These presentations followed on the heels of Poland’s announcement of its National Recovery Plan. The goal was to stimulate the economy for a post-pandemic recovery that included the introduction of 30 low-emission trains to be used by the country’s operators by 2026.

The Coradia iLint is the first and currently only operational hydrogen fuel cell passenger train.

The locomotive operates completely greenhouse gas emission free, emitting only water vapor as a result of its operation. The operation is also exceptionally quiet, particularly when compared to traditionally powered locomotives.

This model of rail vehicle features a number of emission-free energy innovations, including its clean energy conversion and the efficient energy supply and storage system. It also uses intelligent energy management technology. The train can operate cleanly and sustainably and was designed to be used on non-electrified rail lines.

“The Coradia iLint trains represent a huge opportunity for Poland to reduce CO2 emissions and even decarbonise rail transport. Thanks to hydrogen-powered public transport, regional operators can be beacons of modern mobility, as experienced recently in Germany, the Netherlands and Austria – who have tested and are implementing or planning to implement hydrogen trains,” said Alstom managing director in Poland, Ukraine and the Baltics, Sławomir Nalewajka at the hydrogen fuel cell passenger train testing announcement. “If Poland builds refueling stations and announces tenders for hydrogen trains, Alstom’s Konstal site will have all of the tools necessary to manufacture such a fleet. The Coradia iLint is an exact copy of the best-selling Coradia Lint, which has been produced in Chorzów. The only difference is propulsion; diesel is replaced by fuel cells, which guarantee emission-free transport.”