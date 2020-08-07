GM to make vast fast charging EV stations expansion

Share this...

The automaker will be making a considerable effort to improve the recharging infrastructure.

General Motors is aiming to expand the number of fast charging EV stations by thousands across the United States. The automaker will be establishing them in public spaces and parking lots throughout the country’s cities and suburban areas.

The company has partnered with EVgo in this effort to make rapid recharging easily accessible.

EVgo is the largest public fast charging EV stations network. Together with GM, the goal is to triple the current size of the US network.

According to GM, the companies have partnered to add over 2,700 new fast chargers to various public locations over the next half decade. There will be a fee to use these units.

These new chargers will be important for drivers who live in places in which recharging would be difficult or impossible, but who would like to be able to drive electric vehicles. This includes those living in multiunit homes or who rent their homes and therefore cannot install home chargers. It is also helpful for people who don’t have charging available near their workplaces, explained the automaker in a news release.

GM’s fast charging EV stations expansion is ambitious but will help boost the appeal of electric vehicles.

“We are moving quickly to bring new EVs to market that customers will love,” said Mary Barra, GM CEO. “We know how important the charging ecosystem is for drivers, one that includes access to convenient and reliable public fast charging. Our relationship with EVgo will bolster the public fast charging network available to EV customers ahead of increased market demand.”

The GM and EVgo partnership will use government grants, private investment and utility programs to help fund the charger network infrastructure.

Both companies have declined to announce the size of their own investments into this fast charging EV stations project. That said, “when you look at the number of chargers we’re putting into the system, it’s pretty significant,” said Barra in a recent media call. “We are not disclosing that information, but it’s a continuum of providing a robust infrastructure in EV chargers.”