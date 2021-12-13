Cummins to build H2 fuel cell innovation center in West Sacramento

The engine manufacturer will be working with 18,000 square feet of space in California.

Cummins (NYSE stock symbol CMI) has announced that it will be opening an H2 fuel cell innovation center in West Sacramento in 18,000 square feet of space in the California Fuel Cell partnership building.

The goal of the center is to develop commercial applications for fuel cell buses and trucks.

The H2 fuel cell innovation center will focus on technology for zero-emission buses and medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks. The Columbus, Indiana engine manufacturer chose West Sacramento as the location for its innovation center in order to remain near the region’s talent and tech in the field of zero-carbon technology, said Cummins vice president and New Power Business president Amy Davis.

Cummins will be able to use the innovation facility as a part of its efforts to scale the green hydrogen economy and boost the transition to clean energy. This announcement was made on the heels of the COP26 in November and of President Biden’s signing of the infrastructure bill.

Cummins has been increasing its focus on H2 fuel cell technology for making zero-emission fleets.

Cummins will be working on making zero-emission fleets for its customers using its proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell tech. Cummins is investing in both PEM and solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) technologies. That said, PEM is and will continue to be the primary focus of the company at the new facility.

“Our presence in West Sacramento is important to advancing hydrogen technologies while being a central part of the decarbonization conversation in the United States,” said Davis. “With the most advanced hydrogen infrastructure system in the country, California provides a great ecosystem for advancing alternative power technologies. Ultimately, our goal is to accelerate change in transportation, innovate for our customers, and put more zero-emissions vehicles on the road. This facility will help us do exactly that.”

Once Cummins opens the H2 fuel cell innovation center at the California Fuel Cell Partnership facility, it will become the largest tenant there. That facility is currently occupied by other technology and alternative power innovators and companies.