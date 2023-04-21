Hydrogen expo announces top first track speaker list

The Hydrogen Expo, North America’s top event focusing on H2 production, storage and infrastructure development, has released its list of speakers, and three stand out in the Hydrogen Production, Storage, and Infrastructure Development category. The first speaker, Brett Perlman, will discuss Houston as a Global Clean Hydrogen Hub, while Takajiro Ishikawa and Ricky Sakai from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America will speak about fueling the growth of green technologies in the US. Mark Rutledge from Mozart Devco LLC will talk about putting hydrogen to work cleaning the air, land and sea by extracting H2 from solid waste. With over 110 speakers, the event is a must-attend occasion for industry professionals to expand networks and learn about the latest fuel cell technology research.

Three speakers in particular are standing out as an especially fascinating way to start the event.

The Hydrogen Expo is coming up quickly, and the June 28 to 29 event taking place at Houston’s NRG Center in Texas has now released its list of speakers, with those on the first track for the H2 production, storage and infrastructure development category truly standing out.

The event is North America’s top gathering with a focus on all things H2.

The Hydrogen Expo is a solutions-driven trade fair that is focused on new tech development to overcome the technical challenges in the path of H2’s mainstream adoption for mobile and stationary applications.

The entire supply chain attends the event to discuss all subjects relevant to H2 from production to storage, transport and infrastructure. Companies consider this a must-attend event to keep on top of the latest tech and solutions in North America as this region moves toward becoming a hydrogen economy. Companies use the opportunity to expand their networks, keep up to date, and learn about the latest fuel cell technology research.

There are over 110 speakers at the Hydrogen expo, each with key insight into the H2 industry.

Of those over 100 speakers, there are three that truly take a spotlight in the Hydrogen Production, Storage, and Infrastructure Development category.

The Speakers

Brett Perlman, the Center for Houston’s Future, Inc. CEO will speak from his perspective on the subject of Houston as a Global Clean Hydrogen Hub. He will provide insight into why he predicts that Texas will be the top US state for clean hydrogen production and end use, shrinking production costs. The DoE’s designation of the state as a clean H2 hub will only boost the state’s position in this market both domestically and worldwide.

Takajiro Ishikawa is Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America’s president and CEO and Ricky Sakai is its senior vice president of investment and business development, and they will be speaking on the subject of Fueling the Growth of Green Technologies in the United States, particularly following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022.

Mark Rutledge, Mozart Devco LLC CEO will be discussing the subject of Putting Hydrogen to Work Cleaning the Air, Land and Sea as a first track speaker at the Hydrogen Expo.

This talk will feature Rutledge’s perspective as head of a company that extracts H2 from solid waste gathered from waterways and landfills, such as plastics.

Join in the conversation – See Below:

What will be the approximate increase in alternative energy needed to handle the charging of electric and hybrid vehicles by 2030? 50% 100% 200% 300% Whatever the percentage, there is not enough time to expand within 7 years. The existing grid can handle the increase.