Accelera displays complete hydrogen technologies portfolio at Hannover Messe

Accelera is a recently launched zero-emission brand of Cummins Inc., which aims to provide end-to-end solutions for sustainable industries. The brand is showcasing its full range of hydrogen technologies at Hanover Messe 2023, its first major European tradeshow since the launch. Accelera’s H2 solutions, ranging from hydrogen production, transport, storage and utilization, support various stationary and mobile applications such as heavy-duty trucks and data centers.

Accelera is Cummins’ newly launched zero-emission brand.

Accelera by Cummins, which recently launched as Cummins’ zero-emission brand at the beginning of March this year, is a business segment of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and is showcasing its full range of hydrogen technologies at Hanover Messe 2023.

The major European tradeshow is Accelera’s first since the brand’s launch.

“Hannover Messe is Accelera’s first major European tradeshow as Cummins’ zero-emission brand since our launch March 8th of this year,” said General Manager – Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies at Accelera, Alison Trueblood.

The brand’s showcase at the tradeshow reflects its growing presence in Europe. Recently, it opened a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Production Center in Herten, Germany and, by the end of they year, a new gigawatt-scalable electrolyzer plant is slated to open in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain.

“We are excited to see the steady adoption of hydrogen technologies and solutions across European countries, making it a leading region in growing the global hydrogen economy,” said Piet Berens, Managing Director for Electrolyzers – EMEA, at Accelera.

Accelera offers a wide range of hydrogen technologies providing end-to-end solutions.

The range of Accelera’s H2 end-to-end solutions are designed to decarbonize various industries through hydrogen production, transport, storage, and utilization for both stationary and mobile applications, supporting everything from heavy duty trucks to data centers.

Accelera is well-known for its innovation and has been a part of many of the world’s hydrogen “firsts”. Among these world’s firsts include:

Powering the world’s largest PEM electrolyzer in operation at 20MW in Bécancour, Canada

A 100% hydrogen-powered passenger train fleet in Lower Saxony, Germany

Hydrogen refueling station for cars, trucks, ships, and industrial customers in Antwerp, Belgium

A megawatt-scale demonstration plant for storing wind energy in the natural gas grid in Windgas Falkenhagen, Germany

“Our team is proud to offer a diverse portfolio of zero-emission technologies and solutions, backed by Cummins’ global support network and a century of proven customer experience,” Trueblood said. “Together we’re in a new era of sustainability, working to secure a clean future for industries that were previously considered more challenging to decarbonize.”

Accelera’s showcase at Hanover Messe 2023

Hanover Messe 2023 runs from April 17th – 21st, 2023 at the Hanover Fairground in Hanover, Germany. The Accelera booth is located in Hall 13, Booth D59, where its hydrogen technologies will be on display.

Among the hydrogen technologies being showcased include Accelera’s FCE150, the fourth-generation fuel cell engine. The FCE150 features enhanced power density, durability and efficiency. The engine is modular and stackable to generate a 300kW solution and operates without producing criteria air or greenhouse gas emissions. Its applications include buses, heavy- and medium-duty trucks, off-highway equipment, rail and marine.

Join in the conversation – See Below:

What will be the approximate increase in alternative energy needed to handle the charging of electric and hybrid vehicles by 2030? 50% 100% 200% 300% Whatever the percentage, there is not enough time to expand within 7 years. The existing grid can handle the increase.