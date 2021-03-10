Norled world’s first hydrogen fuel cell ferry to use Linde H2

Share this...

The UK company was selected to supply the liquid H2 and related infrastructure for the watercraft.

Norwegian ferry operator Norled has chosen Linde plc as the liquid H2 supplier for its world’s first hydrogen fuel cell ferry.

The ferry will be used for transporting both passengers and vehicles and will be powered be renewable energy.

Linde will provide a full-service solution for Norway’s hydrogen fuel cell ferry, the MF Hydra. The company will use its new 24 MW electrolyzer to produce the liquid H2 that will power the ferry. The electrolyzer is located in Germany at the Leuna Chemical Complex. That facility uses a proton-exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen.

According to the companies’ announcements, Linde also intends to install both onshore and onboard H2 storage, distribution, and safety equipment. The H2 supply is expected to be in place and operational next year. At that time, the boat will be able to slash its carbon emissions by as much as 95 percent.

This world’s first hydrogen fuel cell ferry could begin an important renewable energy trend.

“Hydrogen is a powerful energy carrier with proven potential for reducing carbon emissions when used in mobility,” explained Linde’s president of Europe North. “We are proud to be working with Norled and, together, take the lead in developing the marine sector’s transition to climate-friendly fuels.”

Norled believes that this world’s first boat will be the first of many of its nature. “We believe that hydrogen will play a significant role in the future of zero-emission ships,” said company CEO Heidi Wolden.

Linde was a natural fit as the H2 provider for the project. It is a global leader in H2 fuel production, processing, distribution and storage. It currently boasts the world’s largest liquid H2 capacity and distribution system. Furthermore, the giant also operates the first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern in the world. This, in conjunction with its massive, unparalleled 1,000-kilometer pipeline network for reliable customer supply delivery makes it an easy fit for Norled. The company has almost 200 H2 fueling stations and 80 electrolysis plants worldwide, using the latest electrolysis technology through its ITM Linde Electrolysis GmbH joint venture.