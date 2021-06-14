HydroFLEX train hydrogen fuel cell systems to be provided by Tpgroup

Share this...

The first H2 powered train in the UK, HydroFLEX, will be powered by hydrogen fuel cell systems from Tpgroup, as of the recent signing of a contract between them.

The contract was with Porterbrook and is a component of a broader initiative to spotlight H2.

The Tpgroup’s hydrogen fuel cell systems will be used for the HydroFLEX production version. This has been established through a contract with Porterbrook and is a component of an initiative to demonstrate the way H2 powered trains can be efficiently and safely used for public transportation. The contract involves supplying safety-critical systems that will use H2 to generate electricity that will power the train.

The HydroFLEX train will also have a particular place in front of the world when it is presented at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) which will take place in Glasgow later this year.

The Tpgroup has adopted the role of primary contractor for the hydrogen fuel cell systems integration.

Tpgroup will use its preliminary consulting work with respect to the development of the requirements for the system and for its configuration. It will take approximately six months to complete the initial stage of the project. From there, it will be delivered to the Tpgroup’s Gas Technology Centre team located in Portsmouth.

“We are delighted to be able to announce that our first hydrogen contract within the Rail Sector is with Porterbrook and the groundbreaking hydrogen-powered HydroFLEX,” said Tpgroup CEO Phil Cartmell. “This is an exciting opportunity for our green business to be part of a critical initiative in helping the UK’s rail sector to meet its net zero targets.”

Cartmell went on to underscore the pride the company feels in not only providing HydroFLEX with the hydrogen fuel cell systems it will require, but also in being showcased as a portion of the British low- carbon train technology component of COP26. He added that they “look forward to supporting our customer to ensure it is every part the success it deserves to be.”