Hexagon Purus signs hydrogen fuel storage LTA for buses

Hexagon Purus has announced the signing of an exclusive hydrogen fuel storage long-term supply agreement (LTA) with a bus original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in Europe.

This agreement will have the company supplying the OEM with systems for storing H2.

Within the terms of this agreement, Hexagon Purus will be supplying hydrogen fuel storage systems to the European bus OEM’s next generation of vehicles. Those buses will be two-axle (12 meter) and articulated (18 meter) models. They will be powered by H2.

The European bus OEM is one of Hexagon Purus’ long-standing customers. The deliveries made under the terms of the LTA will begin this year and will continue through 2024. The estimated sales value of the LTA is about €30 million (approximately $33.58 million), including some of the deliveries Hexagon Purus has already made to the OEM this year.

The Hexagon Purus facility located in Kassel, Germany will supply the hydrogen fuel storage system.

Hexagon Purus will be supplying the systems from the facility it has in Kassel, Germany. That will include the company’s lightweight type 4 cylinders, which will provide the buses with a 350-kilometer driving range on a full tank of H2.

“This agreement showcases the close collaboration with our long-standing customer. We both share a common vision and a common interest – to drive zero emission mobility,” said Hexagon Purus executive vice president Michael Kleschinski. “We are happy that a growing number of countries are eyeing hydrogen technology, which is a superb, green solution to decarbonize public transportation.”

“We now see the adoption of zero emission mobility solutions accelerating,” added the company’s CEO Morten Holum. “As more European countries and cities announce strategic policies to promote the decarbonization of mobility, more commercial vehicles—especially city buses—will be rapidly transitioned.”

Hydrogen fuel storage systems and H2 powered buses are becoming increasingly popular in cities around the world, including across Europe, the United Kingdom and in cities in the United States among others. The vehicles are being piloted or used for transitioning away from fossil fuel powered buses in decarbonization strategies.