Top reasons many researchers prefer hydrogen fuel vehicles over EVsDecember 30, 2020
One of these renewable energies uses a gas or liquid while the other uses rechargeable batteries.
Despite the fact that EVs have experienced far more widespread adoption than hydrogen fuel vehicles, many researchers, engineers and environmentalists – as well as drivers – find the latter option more appealing.
Tesla and certain other electric vehicles have enjoyed a position among premium vehicle ownership.
That said, despite the fact that passenger cars like Tesla have become a status symbol, there is a growing movement that views hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as a more promising and viable option for zero emission cars.
The following are some of the top reasons that many researchers, environmentalists and others feel that H2 as renewable energy for a passenger car is a better option than a rechargeable battery.
These are some of the leading reasons many researchers prefer hydrogen fuel vehicles to EVs.
- No substantial lifestyle changes are required – EVs require recharging that can take a substantial amount of time (about 80 percent of a charge per half hour). This can take place only at recharging stations compatible with the make of the car and at home. Longer road trips require additional planning.
- H2 powered cars place less strain on the electric grid – Many regions across the US – and around the world for that matter – are already struggling to have their electrical grids keep up with the demand for power. Hydrogen powered cars don’t strain this situation further.
- They have a larger range – The typical electric vehicle such as a Tesla has a maximum range of slightly over 300 miles. These brands promise range getting closer to 400 miles – similar to gasoline-powered vehicle ranges – but they aren’t there yet. That said, H2-powered vehicles are already achieving ranges greater than 300 miles on a single tank. That said, when combined with the substantially shorter refilling time, the range within a span of time expands.
- Practicality for a larger range of vehicles – Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can include anything from passenger cars to heavy-duty industrial or mining vehicles. It works with trains, buses, and researchers are working on aircraft as well. The high energy density and rapid refueling time means it provides potential for uses that require large amounts of energy and short refilling times.