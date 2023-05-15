Westport features hydrogen fuel HPDI system at ACT Expo

Westport features hydrogen fuel HPDI system at ACT Expo

May 15, 2023 0 By John Max
Contents hide
1 The company used the opportunity to show its heavy-duty trucks with natural gas and H2 ICE.
1.1 The vehicles were available throughout the entire length of the Advanced Clean Transportation event.
1.2 The hydrogen fuel system allows existing vehicles and manufacturing infrastructures to be leveraged.
1.2.1 HPDI system benefits

The company used the opportunity to show its heavy-duty trucks with natural gas and H2 ICE.

At the recent ACT Expo, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. featured its new market ready high pressure direct injection (HPDI) system available on commercial vehicles powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, as well as a proven hydrogen fuel variant.

The vehicles were available throughout the entire length of the Advanced Clean Transportation event.

The hydrogen fuel variant of the internal combustion engines (ICE) drew particular notice at the event. According to Westport, this technology will be critical to the transition to zero-carbon emissions over the next couple of decades.

The HPDI system makes it possible for existing ICE architecture to operate on a number of alternative fuel options. Among them are natural gas (another fossil fuel), renewable natural gas (biomethane), syngas, and H2. Each of these is gaining notable attention as a diesel alternative option, though it is H2 that has been taking the spotlight since the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The hydrogen fuel system allows existing vehicles and manufacturing infrastructures to be leveraged.

An ICE with the HPDI system and that is fueled with H2 is able to achieve a CO2 level at near zero, according to the company. At the same time, it still allows the vehicle to provide peak performance spanning power, torque and efficiency.

Image of a type of hydrogen fuel station

“With impending regulations and the overall desire for cleaner transportation, fleets need solutions that are not only viable for their operation but are technically available, affordable, and consistent with market realities,” explained Westport CEO David M. Johnson. “Our HPDI fuel system is a practical solution at the OEM level supported by market-available fuels when a vehicle hits the road. This translates to a realistic, immediate path forward for fleets to achieve their decarbonization goals.”

HPDI system benefits

hydrogen news ebookAccording to Westport, its HPDI system provides the opportunity to considerably reduce the necessary capital investment required to transition to zero- or low-emission vehicle operations.

It does this by using a vehicle’s existing driveline, powertrain, and compression ignition engine platforms. It also keeps in place the existing supply chains and current engineering expertise.

Join in the conversation – See Below:

Spread the love
CategoryHydrogen Fuel Cell Hydrogen companies Hydrogen news Transportation
TagsACT Expo Advanced Clean Transportation Event HPDI hydrogen internal combustion system hydrogen transportation hydrogen trucks Westport Westport ACT Expo

About The Author

John Max is an experienced sound engineer with a bachelor’s degree from UCLA. With over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry, John has also worked as a machinist, producing parts for cameras. Apart from his professional achievements, John is passionate about classic cars, owning a dazzling 1976 Porsche 911. While he drives a Toyota Prius on a regular day, John is excited about getting his hands on his first hydrogen car soon. John has been an avid writer for Hydrogen Fuel News for 17 years, contributing to the team as they collectively investigate and learn about the growth and technology of hydrogen fuel. At Hydrogen Fuel News, John is part of a great team that shares a common goal of exploring and investigating the world of hydrogen fuel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.