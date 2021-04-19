ADNOC to pursue the public and private hydrogen market in India

Share this...

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its interest in the hydrogen market in India.

The company is investigating the opportunities in both the public and private sectors.

The purpose behind this exploration of the Indian hydrogen market is to look into opportunities that will support the growing demand for this source of renewable energy. This announcement was first made at a virtual Hydrogen Roundtable by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO.

ADNOC views India as a vital trading partner in H2. Moreover, the company’s annual supply of 300,000 tonnes of H2 has the potential to support India’s strategy for becoming a hydrogen economy.

“India and the UAE enjoy a very special relationship that is underpinned by deep-rooted bilateral ties across multiple sectors,” said Dr. Al Jaber at the announcement. “Today, India is one of our biggest and most important trading partners, particularly in the field of energy. And as India’s demand for energy grows, we stand ready to help meet that demand by making the full portfolio of our products available to the Indian market.”

ADNOC also sees the opportunity in India’s hydrogen market in its attempts to reduce emissions.

Dr. Al Jaber explained that ADNOC understands both India’s and the entire world’s need for sources of renewable energy that produce considerably lower greenhouse gas emissions. They are seeking to become a core player in the global energy transition and in the collective navigation toward that goal. In this transition, “we believe hydrogen offers promise and potential as a genuinely zero-carbon fuel,” he said.

That said, Dr. Al Jaber also acknowledged that H2 as an energy source remains “in its infancy.” Still, both he and ADNOC view it as a potential “game-changer and a real opportunity to accelerate the broader energy transition.” As such, H2 and the Indian hydrogen market is seek as a considerable opportunity, and one that ADNOC does not intend to miss.