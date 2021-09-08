Maritime liquid hydrogen fuel propulsion system development is KRISO’s next big thing

Several big players in South Korean shipbuilding are collaborating for H2-powered tech development.

The Korean Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering (KRISO) has joined a collaboration to develop a liquid hydrogen fuel propulsion system to be used by the maritime industry.

This collaboration is bringing together a number of important players in the maritime industry.

The liquid hydrogen fuel development collaboration includes KRISO as well as POSCO, Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, and Hyrium Industry. They have signed a joint development agreement, which was announced earlier this week. As a part of this agreement, the organizations will be examining and developing liquid H2 tanks to be used by maritime ships. Moreover, they will also be investigating supply technology for that zero-emission fuel.

Beyond those two areas of development, the agreement will also be aimed at further developing steel technology. This will be conducted for the purpose of improvements to areas of liquid H2 storage and transportation. The collaboration will seek to improve steel materials for H2 container manufacturing and for both the production and the transportation of the fuel.

KRISO will bring more than 40 years of knowledge and experience to the liquid hydrogen fuel development.

KRISO’s role in the collaboration will be to bring its structural analysis technology, computational fluid dynamics, and more than four decades of knowledge and experience in the industry.

As the collaboration moves its results forward, in intends to progress toward the development of fuel supply tech that will make it possible for the liquid H2 within the maritime fuel tank to be supplied to fuel cells that can then be applied as ship propulsion fuel.

“We will do our best for joint research and development with the contracting organisations so that ships using liquid hydrogen can be commercialised,” said KRISO Director Kim Bu-gi.

Liquid hydrogen fuel has been playing an increasingly important role in maritime transportation’s strategies for decarbonizing. This zero-emission fuel has been a focus in this industry as it meets many of the needs that battery electric simply cannot when it comes to the necessary power and range of maritime transport ship propulsion, among other factors.