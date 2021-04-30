SoCalGas and CEC fund marine hydrogen fuel cell technology test funding

Share this...

Southern California Gas co will provide Zero Emission Industries with $200,000 in funding.

SoCalGas recently announced that it would be providing Zero Emission Industries (ZEI) with $200,000 in funding for a marine hydrogen fuel cell project.

The goal is to develop a zero-emission solution used in small marine vessel applications.

When the marine hydrogen fuel cell is brought to market, it could greatly reduce the carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions produced by ferries, fire, rescue, patrol, and fishing boats, as well as water taxis, recreational craft and other marine vessels in California.

ZEI is leading this project, with commercial boating companies and ports assisting in the tech testing. These include the Red and White Fleet, the Port of San Francisco, Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Port of Long Beach.

The marine hydrogen fuel cell technology will retrofit a commercial boat currently using a combustion engine.

“SoCalGas is committed to helping California reach its climate goals, and we look at how we can support reducing GHG emissions in every sector,” said SoCalGas vice president of clean energy innovations, Neil Navin. “We recently announced our pledge to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions in our operations and delivery of energy by 2045, and our work with the CEC and ZEI to develop fuel cell technology for commercial boats could aid this commitment. This innovative technology has the potential to decrease pollution in California in a meaningful way.”

ZEI CEO Dr. Joseph Pratt went on to point out that there are over 1 million vessels in California,

“98% of which are under 40 feet long, developing a small fast zero emission vessel solution will have a profound impact on the market, the economy, and air quality.” Pratt praised the support from SoCalGas for the role it will play in this project’s efforts toward low-and zero-emission tech, in addition to the ongoing efforts made to eliminate the greenhouse gas emissions in the state “and ultimately, the world’s emissions.”

The project will test commercial vessel marine hydrogen fuel technology by incorporating it into a vessel’s powertrain. The goal is to optimize overall performance for boats with speeds up to and over 50 knots.