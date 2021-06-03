Panasonic pilot brings hydrogen fuel cell generators together with PV and storage

Share this...

The combined capacity of the units will be 500 kW, with a 570 kW solar array, ready in early 2022.

Panasonic, the electronics manufacturer from Japan, has announced its intentions to launch new pilot hydrogen fuel cell generators along with photovoltaics and storage.

The pilot project will take place at the Panasonic fuel cell factory, located in Kusatu, Shiga Prefecture.

The new renewable energy plant is being described as a Panasonic “in-house” system. It will be powered by hydrogen fuel cell generators with a 500-kW capacity, in addition to a 570-kW solar array, and lithium-ion batteries for power storage. The aggregate storage capacity of those batteries is about 1.1 MWh.

“The power generated with this system supplies the entire power used in manufacturing departments of the fuel cell factory located within the Kusatsu site,” said a statement from the company.

The new hydrogen fuel cell generators are expected to begin operation in the spring of 2022.

The new system is expected to be up and running during the first part of 2020. It will be based on 100 of the company’s pure H2 fuel cell generators. Each will have a power output of 5 kW and a 56 percent rated power generation efficiency. The measurements of each H2 generator are 834 mm by 417 mm by 1,766 mm. The weight of each generator will be 205 kg.

The photovoltaic solar system will occupy a 4,000 m2 area. The fuel cell generators, on the other hand, will occupy a 6,000 m2 area. The equipment will help the company to study and further develop its technology and equipment while demonstrating the way it can be most efficiently and effectively used for feasible real world applications.

“Through this demonstration, Panasonic will accumulate know-how and establish a track record in energy management, including the operation of pure hydrogen fuel cell generators, and aim to commercialize the RE100 solution, which uses power generated in-house from renewable sources to supply 100% of the electricity required for business activities,” continued the statement from Panasonic that described the hydrogen fuel cell generators, photovoltaic cells, and lithium-ion battery power storage.