Port of Rotterdam begins operation of first hydrogen fuel terminal tractor

This project is the result of a collaboration between zepp.solutions and Terberg Benschop.

The first of its kind hydrogen fuel terminal tractor is now in operation at the Port of Rotterdam. The YT203-H2 is the result of a collaboration between special vehicle tractor manufacturer Terberg Benschop and Dutch fuel cell system developer zepp.solutions.

The vehicle began its testing in the Port of Rotterdam in October, where it was deployed in daily operations.

The hydrogen fuel terminal tractor was required to complete a full spectrum of daily operations for the collection of a vast array of data. The YT203-H2 proof of concept is based on the battery electric YT203-EV, which is also a new addition to the scene. It recently entered series production.

By designing the new H2 vehicle on a platform that has already been proven, it made it possible to guarantee the same ergonomics and maintenance workflow.

“Our ultimate goal is to offer excellent performance for heavy-duty applications combined with favorable TCO,” said Terberg Benschop managing director Rob van Hove.

Both companies worked together to make sure the hydrogen fuel terminal tractor would maximize its potential.

Terberg Benschop focused on ensuring the vehicle was exactly what the project needed. Zepp.solutions was responsible for custom creating a hydrogen fuel cell system and storage. This was required to fit within the space available on the Terberg vehicle, while getting the most out of H2 capacity and fuel cell performance.

“With our roots and experience in pioneering hydrogen in motorsport, we are now able to offer highly compact and performance-optimized fuel cell solutions that put our clients ahead of the competition. By taking on the task of integration and offering an all in one package we enable vehicle manufacturers like Terberg and their clients to reap the benefits that hydrogen offers,” explained zepp.solutions co-founder and project lead, Kevin Schreiber.

He went on to describe the hydrogen fuel terminal tractor collaboration, saying: “By collaborating with us, even an OEM without in-house hydrogen expertise can bring an FCEV to the market. Having our engineering team to provide the hydrogen knowledge, experience and technology needed allows their team to focus on the application-specific side of the product, saving both time and money in the process.”