The Netherlands to expand its H2 infrastructure with OrangeGas’ first hydrogen stations

With the help of Nel Hydrogen, the Netherlands continues to bolster its clean transportation efforts.

The European country that is no stranger to clean energy technology and eco-friendly transport will be adding more H2 infrastructure to its nation. OrangeGas, the Dutch alternative fuel supplier, has ordered its first hydrogen refueling stations, which will be supplied by Nel Hydrogen.

The deal will grow the fueling coverage for the country’s light-duty vehicles powered by hydrogen.

The €3 million ($3.3 million) deal will not only expand the fuel coverage for fuel cell vehicles in the Netherlands, but Nel Hydrogen, which is a subsidiary of Nel ASA, will also include service and maintenance of the hydrogen fuel stations.

That being said, this isn’t the first deal the Netherlands has made to expand its H2 infrastructure. Hydrogen Fuel News reported back in July that the Netherlands provinces of Groningen and Drenthe will be receiving 20 fuel cell buses from Belgium-based company Van Hool and a hydrogen refuelling station from Shell. This green hydrogen transportation project is slated to be in operation by December 2020.

We’re thrilled to announce our selection as the supplier for @OrangeGas‘s first #hydrogen fueling stations in The Netherlands. This important step forward further expands the coverage for light-duty (& later heavy-duty) #fuelcell vehicles. Learn more: https://t.co/KAQaPjcwPL pic.twitter.com/5Su961hQZP — Nel Hydrogen (@nelhydrogen) December 17, 2019

The Nel H2 infrastructure that has been ordered are sate-of-the-art hydrogen stations.

The hydrogen refueling stations that Nel Hydrogen will deliver to the Netherlands are among the best in the industry and allow for hydrogen vehicles to be refuelled quickly and safely in as little as five minutes.

OrangeGas CEO and founder, Marcel Borger, said that the company was pleased to have signed the contract with Nel as OrangeGas is committed to doing its part to contribute toward a cleaner planet and the stations are an “important step on that journey.”

In response, Nel Hydrogen Fueling’s Global Sales Director, Jens Egholt Rasmussen, said that Nel is thrilled to have been selected to supply the first fueling stations to OrangeGas, which will primarily serve the nations light-duty hydrogen-powered vehicles and later heavy-duty vehicles.

“We look forward to assist OrangeGas with the deployment of the hydrogen fuelling coverage, helping the transition towards zero emission transport in the Netherlands,” Rasmussen added.

It was not revealed when the H2 infrastructure will be fully operational in the Netherlands.